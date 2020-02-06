Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL.

Sixers Trade Deadline Moves

OUT: James Ennis III & Trey Burke

IN: Glenn Robinson III & Alec Burks

Memphis Trade Deadline Moves

Memphis

OUT: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder & Solomon Hill.

IN: Justice Winslow & Dion Waiters

Grizzlies leading scorer

Second year player Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 17 points per game for Memphis.

 

Sixers leading scorer

Tobias Harris is averaging 19 points per game (team-high) this season for the Sixers.

Last meeting

The last time these two teams played was in 2018. Back then the Sixers defeated the Grizzlies by eight.

Arena & Tipoff

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center • Philadelphia, PA

How to watch Grizzlies vs Sixers Live TV and Stream

Local TV: FSSE-MEM, NBCSP 

Radio: ESPN Radio 92.9FM / 680AM, 97.5 The Fanatic

Internet: VAVEL USA

