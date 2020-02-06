Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Grizzlies vs Sixers.
Sixers Trade Deadline Moves
OUT: James Ennis III & Trey Burke
IN: Glenn Robinson III & Alec Burks
Memphis Trade Deadline Moves
Memphis
OUT: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder & Solomon Hill.
IN: Justice Winslow & Dion Waiters
Grizzlies leading scorer
Second year player Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 17 points per game for Memphis.
Sixers leading scorer
Tobias Harris is averaging 19 points per game (team-high) this season for the Sixers.
Last meeting
The last time these two teams played was in 2018. Back then the Sixers defeated the Grizzlies by eight.
Arena & Tipoff
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET
Wells Fargo Center • Philadelphia, PA
How to watch Grizzlies vs Sixers Live TV and Stream
Local TV: FSSE-MEM, NBCSP
Radio: ESPN Radio 92.9FM / 680AM, 97.5 The Fanatic
Internet: VAVEL USA
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Grizzlies vs Sixers!
Welcome!
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.