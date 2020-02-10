Giannis Antetokounmpo welcomes a son

Giannis Antetokounmpo announced on Twitter that he and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger have a new addition to the family. Liam Charles Antetokounmpo was born on Monday.

Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVSf0U93le — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 10, 2020

In October, Antetokounmpo announced that he and Mariah were expecting, and has been dropping hints on other social media platforms that his baby might be arriving soon. Monday was definite confirmation on the birth of their new child.

On Sunday, Giannis had joked on Twitter about what to name the child, pondering whether the snowstorm that raged outside in Milwaukee should have any bearing on the child's name.

Everyone that has a baby in Milwaukee ❄️❄️ today should name their baby John Snow 🙄 #SomeMuchSnow #KingInTheNorth ❄️❄️ — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 9, 2020

The reigning league MVP and the child's mother opted to name him Liam Charles. Charles is a homage to Antetokounmpo's late father, Charles Antetokounmpo, who passed away in 2017.

Antetokounmpo was listed on the injury report for personal reasons for tonight's matchup against Sacramento, as is expected to miss additional time caring for his new son and adjusting to a new life as parents with Mariah.