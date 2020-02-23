Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Cedi Osman excited to play the Heat
"Everything is a teaching point for us and we're going to learn from these games." Cedi is eager to take on the HEAT again in Cleveland on Monday. #BeTheFight | @cediosman pic.twitter.com/sFPKsfPRM8— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) February 23, 2020
No Jimmy in Ohio
UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (personal reasons) will not travel with the team to Cleveland today for tomorrow night’s game vs the Cavs.— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 23, 2020
Jimmy Butler paving the way in South Beach
Butler leads Miami in scoring (20.6), assists (6.2) and steals (1.8). He also makes 83.6 percent from the foul line and attempts more free throws (9.1 per game) than anyone on the Heat.
Injuries for Miami
Rookie guard Tyler Herro -- who has been a terrific shooter off the bench and has lived up to the hype as a first-round pick from the University of Kentucky -- and starting power forward Meyers Leonard have each missed seven straight games due to ankle injuries.
Kevin Love leads the way for the Cavaliers
K. Love, a five-time All-Star and an NBA champion in 2016, is averaging 17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
Previous Meeting
The last time these two times played, the Heat defeated the Cavaliers at the American Airlines Center.
Arena & Tipoff
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse • Cleveland, OH
How to watch Heat vs Cavaliers Live TV and Stream
Local TV: FSSUN, FSO
Radio: WAXY 790 AM / S: WAQI 710 AM, WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS / 87.7 FM (ESP)
