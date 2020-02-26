Brandon Clarke out at least 2 weeks

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that Brandon Clarke will miss at least two weeks due to a quadriceps injury.

The @memgrizz today provided a medical update on Brandon Clarke. pic.twitter.com/uhZHhXxyby — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 26, 2020

The rookie joins Jaren Jackson Jr., Grayson Allen and Justise Winslow as the Grizzlies players' on the injury report.

Clarke has been key for Taylor Jenkins squad this season, averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the 50 appearances he has in the league.

Memphis is in the middle of a playoff push, and despite being the 8th. seed, they've got the Pelicans, Spurs and Trail Blazers coming for that spot.

Since Clarke will be out for at least two weeks, it is expected that players like Jordan Bell, Yuta Watanabe, and Josh Jackson see more minutes