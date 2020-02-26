RJ Barrett is not left-handed

Knicks rookie RJ Barrett has revealed he’s right-handed and has a better shooting form with his dominant hand.

Despite a lot of criticism from the fans after the news were reported, the Duke product is averaging 13.9 points per game, and according to him, he shoots with his left because ''it’s more comfortable.''

Laura Albanese from Newsday Sports reported that RJ does everything with his right hand, but grew up feeling more ambidextrous. Since his mom is a lefty, he picked up her habits.

RJ Barrett just informed us that he’s actually a righty and has better shooting form with his right. Just more comfortable shooting with his left. Huh. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) February 26, 2020

Albanese also reported that Barrett has been told he has better shooting form as a righty, but he doesn’t necessarily believe that to be the case.

This way seems to have worked for the Canadian teen so far. The 19yo was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and is considered as one of the league's brightest young stars.