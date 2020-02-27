Doncic ties Kidd for most triple-doubles in franchise history

It only took 119 games for Luka Doncic to tie Jason Kidd for most triple-doubles in Mavericks franchise history with 21. The current Lakers assistant coach needed 500.

The Slovenian has been breaking records since entering the league. He's the second-youngest player to ever record a triple-double, and is the only teenager to have a 30-point triple-double.

Kidd has previously expressed his admiration for Doncic's game.

“His will to win, his competitiveness, he does it all at a very young age,” Kidd said of Doncic. “There’s really no flaws in his game. He’s actually fun to watch, until you have to play him.”

Luka played his last game as a 20 year-old, and has 21 career triple-doubles, as many as LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Lamar Odom, Lonzo Ball, Chris Paul and Antonine Walker combined before turning 21.

Luka, who was voted as an All-Star starter in just his second season in the league, is averaging 28.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game this season.