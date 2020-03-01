Curry's return delayed

Despite all the rumors surrounding Stephen Curry's return, he won't return from a broken left hand quite that soon.

The Warriors Guard, who has been out for 4 months, had hoped to be back playing on March 1st. against the Washington Wizards, but that won't be happening.

Golden State announced that Curry is participating in full scrimmages during practice and ''continues to make good progress in his recovery.'' He is scheduled to start practicing with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors and is still expected to play in March.

He is now participating in full scrimmages and is scheduled to practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday.

Steph, a two-time NBA MVP, played only four games this season prior to his hand injury. He averaged 20.3 points, 5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest.