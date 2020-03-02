Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL.

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rockets vs Knicks.
10:33 PMan hour ago

Arena & Tipoff

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET Madison Square Garden • New York, NY
10:30 PM2 hours ago

Leon Rose to take over as Knicks president

The much anticipated Leon Rose takeover is tentatively scheduled for Monday. No word yet on whether the Knicks will have a press conference to announce their new team president.
10:28 PM2 hours ago

Will Mike Miller stay?

Mike Miller, who is 14-24 since taking over for David Fizdale on Dec. 6, seems unlikely to retain the job with former agent Leon Rose scheduled to take over as team president.
10:27 PM2 hours ago

Another losing season for the Knicks

The Knicks have made the playoffs twice since firing Mike D'Antoni (Rockets Coach) during the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season and are on pace to miss the postseason for the seventh straight season. 
10:26 PM2 hours ago

Westbrook MVP Mode

Russell Westbrook averaged 33 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists per game throughout the whole month of February.
10:24 PM2 hours ago

Is this the year for Houston?

 James Harden and Russell Westbrook in the backcourt, perhaps this is the year the Rockets -- who squandered a three games to two lead in the 2018 Western Conference Finals -- can take that next step and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since the Hakeem Olajuwon-led squad won the second of back-to-back titles in 1995.
10:23 PM2 hours ago

Last Meeting

The Houston Rockets defeated the New York Knicks, 123-112. James Harden led the Rockets with 37 PTS, 6 REB, and 9 AST, while RJ Barrett tallied 21 PTS 6 REB, and 3 AST for the Knicks.
10:22 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Rockets vs Knicks Live TV and Stream

Local TV: ATTSN-SW, MSG 

Radio: 790 KBME & 740 KTRH / 850 KEYH & 101.7 F, ESPN NY 98.7

Internet: VAVEL USA

10:22 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Rockets vs Knicks!
10:21 PM2 hours ago

Welcome!

My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
10:21 PM2 hours ago
VAVEL Logo