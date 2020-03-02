Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Arena & Tipoff
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET Madison Square Garden • New York, NY
Leon Rose to take over as Knicks president
The much anticipated Leon Rose takeover is tentatively scheduled for Monday. No word yet on whether the Knicks will have a press conference to announce their new team president.
Will Mike Miller stay?
Mike Miller, who is 14-24 since taking over for David Fizdale on Dec. 6, seems unlikely to retain the job with former agent Leon Rose scheduled to take over as team president.
Another losing season for the Knicks
The Knicks have made the playoffs twice since firing Mike D'Antoni (Rockets Coach) during the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season and are on pace to miss the postseason for the seventh straight season.
Westbrook MVP Mode
Russell Westbrook averaged 33 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists per game throughout the whole month of February.
Brodie in February:
💥33.4 PPG
💥 7.3 REB
💥 6.0 APG
💥 54.9 FG%
💥 7-1 Record pic.twitter.com/yyJRSLfq89
Is this the year for Houston?
James Harden and Russell Westbrook in the backcourt, perhaps this is the year the Rockets -- who squandered a three games to two lead in the 2018 Western Conference Finals -- can take that next step and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since the Hakeem Olajuwon-led squad won the second of back-to-back titles in 1995.
Last Meeting
The Houston Rockets defeated the New York Knicks, 123-112. James Harden led the Rockets with 37 PTS, 6 REB, and 9 AST, while RJ Barrett tallied 21 PTS 6 REB, and 3 AST for the Knicks.
How to watch Rockets vs Knicks Live TV and Stream
Local TV: ATTSN-SW, MSG
Radio: 790 KBME & 740 KTRH / 850 KEYH & 101.7 F, ESPN NY 98.7
Internet: VAVEL USA
