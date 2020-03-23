Hughes enters the NBA Draft process

Syracuse Men's Basketball star Elijah Hughes will leave college and enter the 2020 NBA Draft process.

The Forward posted a letter to the 'Orange Nation' over social media, where he noted that he wanted to fulfill his childhood dream and offered thanks to SU Coach Jim Boeheim, the rest of the coaching staff, friends, teammates and fans.

the love is real, it’s genuine.



thank u syracuse pic.twitter.com/SmeOrUnqoz — Eli (@elijahhughes4_) March 21, 2020

Thanks to recent rule changes that have allowed players to maintain their college eligibility while doing things like attending the NBA Combine, Hughes may still come back to Western New York.

Hughes, a Redshirt Junior, averaged 19 points and 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season for the Orange.