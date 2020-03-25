Onyeka Okongwu enters NBA Draft

USC freshman Onyeka Okongwu, the #6 player on the ESPN 100, has entered the 2020 NBA Draft.

Okongwu also posted a message to social media, thanking USC coaches and fans and saying "all good things must come to an end" and that he wants "to take the next step when the opportunity presents itself."

Okongwu earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors during his year at USC and established himself as one of the best Centers in the NCAA.

Okongwu averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.2 steals for the Trojans, drawing comparisons to Miami's Bam Adebayo. His athleticism and way to get it done on both ends of the floor is what project him to be a lottery pick in the coming NBA Draft.

The Trojan started receiving a lot of attention as a freshman in high school, where he teamed up with the three ball brothers at Chino Hills and won state championship while going undefeated.