Knicks Owner tests positive for COVID-19

The New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus.

The organization released a statement saying Dolan has been self-isolated, is experiencing "little to no symptoms," and continues to oversee business operations.

Dolan is the Knicks owner and CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company. He also runs the Rangers and the Liberty and their regional sports network MSG Network.

Dolan's net worth surpassed the $2 billion dollars.

New York is the state in the USA with the most amount of people infected by COVID-19 with more than 30,000 cases.