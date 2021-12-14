Highlights: Minnesota Timberwolves 124-107 Denver Nuggets in NBA 2021
Image: VAVEL

11:39 PM2 days ago

11:21 PM2 days ago

END GAME🏀

Minnesota Timberwolves win over Denver Nuggets by 124-107
11:20 PM2 days ago

4Q 0:12

Nikola Jokić scored 27 points for Denver.

 

11:19 PM2 days ago

4Q 0:43

Minnesota Timberwolves' lead is 20 points with less than a minute to go
11:18 PM2 days ago

4Q 3:40

11:15 PM2 days ago

4Q 4:34

Denver seems to be giving up as Minnesota continues to pull ahead in score
11:14 PM2 days ago

4Q 6:12

Time out by Denver Nuggets
11:13 PM2 days ago

4Q 10:25

Two points for Timberwolves
11:13 PM2 days ago

4Q 11:03

Patrick Beverley receives a personal foul, it will be Minnesota's ball.
11:12 PM2 days ago

FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

The decisive fourth quarter has already begun from the Pepsi Center
11:05 PM2 days ago

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀

The penultimate quarter of the game ends and the Timberwolves remain on top of the scoreboard.
11:02 PM2 days ago

3Q 1:00

Time out by Denver Nuggets
11:02 PM2 days ago

3Q 3:09

Karl-Anthony Towns having a big night, tops 20 points scored for Minnesota
10:58 PM2 days ago

3Q 4:58

Timeout by Minnesota Timberwolves
10:54 PM2 days ago

3Q 7:14

Personal foul against Will Barton, it will be ball for the Nuggets.
10:53 PM2 days ago

3Q 10:04

Aaron Gordon misses a layup for three and Minnesota gains possession of the ball.
10:51 PM2 days ago

THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

The third episode of the match is already being played
10:18 PM2 days ago

END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀

With a 14-point Minnesota Timberwolves lead over the Denver Nuggets, we go to halftime.
10:16 PM2 days ago

2Q 0:48

Time out by Denver Nuggets
10:16 PM2 days ago

2Q 2:48

Anthony Edwards steals a ball on a Denver kickoff, spikes it and scores for two at Minnesota
10:15 PM2 days ago

Nice triple from Denver

10:12 PM2 days ago

2Q 5:19

Timeout by Minnesota Timberwolves
10:11 PM2 days ago

2Q 7:36

Three-pointer by Monté Morris for Nuggets to cut deficit
10:08 PM2 days ago

2Q 9:26

Jarred Vanderbilt scores for two for Timberwolves
10:07 PM2 days ago

SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

With Minnesota's lead, the second quarter kicks off
9:42 PM2 days ago

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀

First quarter ends with Minnesota up by eight points
9:41 PM2 days ago

1Q 0:27

Towns scores two points for Timberwolves
9:41 PM2 days ago

1Q 1:03

Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns, will be ball for Minnesota.
9:38 PM2 days ago

1Q 2:36

Time out by Denver Nuggets
9:38 PM2 days ago

1Q 5:29

Nikola Jokić commands the Nuggets' counterattacks, so far scoring eight points in the first quarter.
9:27 PM2 days ago

1Q 8:03

Patrick Beverley scores for three and Minnesota now has a seven-point lead.
9:26 PM2 days ago

1Q 10:28

Timberwolves take lead with four quickly scored points
9:25 PM2 days ago

GAME ON 🏀

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets now playing from Pepsi Center
9:23 PM2 days ago

Denver Nuggets line-up



9:20 PM2 days ago

Minnesota Timberwolves line-up

Karl-Anthony Towns

Jarred Vanderbilt

Patrick Beverley

Anthony Edwards

D'Angelo Russell

9:17 PM2 days ago

Denver Nuggets injury report

Will Barton and Aaron Gordon are available for tonight's game.

Austin Rivers is out due to injury.

9:13 PM2 days ago

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

D'Angelo Russell available for game against Denver Nuggets
9:05 PM2 days ago

Everything is ready

The game between Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets, corresponding to the 2021-22 NBA season, will start shortly.
7:14 PM4 days ago

7:09 PM4 days ago

7:04 PM4 days ago

6:59 PM4 days ago

Denver Nuggets last line-up

Aaron Gordon

Jeff Green

Nikola Jokić

Monté Morris

Davon Reed

6:54 PM4 days ago

Minnesota Timberwolves last line-up

Jarred Vanderbilt

Anthony Edwards

Karl-Anthony Towns

D'Angelo Russell

Patrick Beverley

 

6:49 PM4 days ago

Denver Nuggets key player

Nikola Jokić is the great figure of Denver Nuggets. The 26-year-old Serbian is widely noted for being a great point scorer and everyone's partner on the team thanks to his pivot position. In the most recent game with the Denver team, Jokić recorded a total of 28 points, nine assists and 19 rebounds.




 

6:44 PM4 days ago

Minnesota Timberwolves key player

D'Angelo Russell is the big man for the Minnesota Timberwolves. At 1.93 meters (6 feet 4 inches) tall, Russell plays at the point guard position and stands out for his great speed and play in partnership. During the last game, he scored a total of 18 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.
6:39 PM4 days ago

How does Denver Nuggets arrive?

Denver Nuggets has been having a good moment, since they managed to beat Washington Wizards in their most recent game for the NBA season 2021-22. The score was 113-107 where the great figure of the game was the Serbian Nikola Jokić who scored 28 points, nine assists and 19 rebounds.
6:34 PM4 days ago

How does Minnesota Timberwolves arrive?

Minnesota Timberwolves comes into this game after defeating Portland Trail Blazzers in a complicated and close game, but that finally gave the victory to the Minnesota team. With an almost evenly matched score, the game had two quarters in favor of the Timberwolves, another for Portland Trail Blazzers and one tied at 27 points. Now, the Timberwolves plan to keep their winning streak alive against the Denver Nuggets in an evenly matched game.
6:29 PM4 days ago

Pepsi Center

The Pepsi Center or better known as the Ball Arena, is a sports venue located in the city of Denver, Colorado, United States. It is the home of the Denver Nuggets and was inaugurated in 1999. It has a maximum capacity of 19,309 spectators for basketball games.

 

6:24 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 NBA season Match: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
