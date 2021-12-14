Highlights: Minnesota Timberwolves 124-107 Denver Nuggets in NBA 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
END GAME🏀
Minnesota Timberwolves win over Denver Nuggets by 124-107
4Q 0:12
Nikola Jokić scored 27 points for Denver.
4Q 0:43
Minnesota Timberwolves' lead is 20 points with less than a minute to go
4Q 3:40
HE IS ONLY 20 YEARS OLD 🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/MYs3CLkoHD — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 16, 2021
4Q 4:34
Denver seems to be giving up as Minnesota continues to pull ahead in score
4Q 6:12
Time out by Denver Nuggets
4Q 10:25
Two points for Timberwolves
4Q 11:03
Patrick Beverley receives a personal foul, it will be Minnesota's ball.
FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
The decisive fourth quarter has already begun from the Pepsi Center
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀
The penultimate quarter of the game ends and the Timberwolves remain on top of the scoreboard.
3Q 1:00
Time out by Denver Nuggets
3Q 3:09
Karl-Anthony Towns having a big night, tops 20 points scored for Minnesota
3Q 4:58
Timeout by Minnesota Timberwolves
3Q 7:14
Personal foul against Will Barton, it will be ball for the Nuggets.
3Q 10:04
Aaron Gordon misses a layup for three and Minnesota gains possession of the ball.
THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
The third episode of the match is already being played
END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀
With a 14-point Minnesota Timberwolves lead over the Denver Nuggets, we go to halftime.
2Q 0:48
Time out by Denver Nuggets
2Q 2:48
Anthony Edwards steals a ball on a Denver kickoff, spikes it and scores for two at Minnesota
Nice triple from Denver
Facu making things happen 👀 pic.twitter.com/NhMSWRzTAG — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 16, 2021
2Q 5:19
Timeout by Minnesota Timberwolves
2Q 7:36
Three-pointer by Monté Morris for Nuggets to cut deficit
2Q 9:26
Jarred Vanderbilt scores for two for Timberwolves
SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
With Minnesota's lead, the second quarter kicks off
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀
First quarter ends with Minnesota up by eight points
1Q 0:27
Towns scores two points for Timberwolves
1Q 1:03
Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns, will be ball for Minnesota.
1Q 2:36
Time out by Denver Nuggets
1Q 5:29
Nikola Jokić commands the Nuggets' counterattacks, so far scoring eight points in the first quarter.
1Q 8:03
Patrick Beverley scores for three and Minnesota now has a seven-point lead.
1Q 10:28
Timberwolves take lead with four quickly scored points
GAME ON 🏀
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets now playing from Pepsi Center
Denver Nuggets line-up
Minnesota Timberwolves line-up
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jarred Vanderbilt
Patrick Beverley
Anthony Edwards
D'Angelo Russell
Denver Nuggets injury report
Will Barton and Aaron Gordon are available for tonight's game.
Austin Rivers is out due to injury.
Minnesota Timberwolves injury report
D'Angelo Russell available for game against Denver Nuggets
Everything is ready
The game between Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets, corresponding to the 2021-22 NBA season, will start shortly.
Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets match for NBA 2021 season?
Argentina: 23:00 PM on Star+
Bolivia: 21:00 PM on Star+
Brazil: 23:00 PM on Star+
Chile: 23:00 PM on Star+
Colombia: 21:00 PM on Star+
Ecuador: 21:00 PM on Star+
United States (ET): 21:00 PM on Bally Sports and Star+
Spain: 4:00 AM on Star+
Mexico: 20:00 PM on Star+
Paraguay: 23:00 PM on Star+
Peru: 21:00 AM on Star+
Uruguay: 23:00 PM on Star+
Denver Nuggets last line-up
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokić
Monté Morris
Davon Reed
Minnesota Timberwolves last line-up
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Edwards
Karl-Anthony Towns
D'Angelo Russell
Patrick Beverley
Denver Nuggets key player
Nikola Jokić is the great figure of Denver Nuggets. The 26-year-old Serbian is widely noted for being a great point scorer and everyone's partner on the team thanks to his pivot position. In the most recent game with the Denver team, Jokić recorded a total of 28 points, nine assists and 19 rebounds.
Minnesota Timberwolves key player
D'Angelo Russell is the big man for the Minnesota Timberwolves. At 1.93 meters (6 feet 4 inches) tall, Russell plays at the point guard position and stands out for his great speed and play in partnership. During the last game, he scored a total of 18 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.
How does Denver Nuggets arrive?
Denver Nuggets has been having a good moment, since they managed to beat Washington Wizards in their most recent game for the NBA season 2021-22. The score was 113-107 where the great figure of the game was the Serbian Nikola Jokić who scored 28 points, nine assists and 19 rebounds.
How does Minnesota Timberwolves arrive?
Minnesota Timberwolves comes into this game after defeating Portland Trail Blazzers in a complicated and close game, but that finally gave the victory to the Minnesota team. With an almost evenly matched score, the game had two quarters in favor of the Timberwolves, another for Portland Trail Blazzers and one tied at 27 points. Now, the Timberwolves plan to keep their winning streak alive against the Denver Nuggets in an evenly matched game.
Pepsi Center
The Pepsi Center or better known as the Ball Arena, is a sports venue located in the city of Denver, Colorado, United States. It is the home of the Denver Nuggets and was inaugurated in 1999. It has a maximum capacity of 19,309 spectators for basketball games.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 NBA season Match: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com