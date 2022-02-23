Highlights: Pistons 106-103 Cavaliers in NBA
Photo: NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

10:39 PMa month ago

Key performances

Pistons: Cade Cunningham (17 pts, 6 rebounds, 6 assists), Jerami Grant (16 pts). From bench: Marvin Bagley III (16 pts), Hamidou Diallo (21 pts, 6 rebounds)

Cavaliers: Lauri Markkanen (22 pts, 6 rebounds). From bench: Brandon Goodwin (15 pts, 4 rebounds, 5 assists)

10:33 PMa month ago

Teams stats

Pistons x Cavaliers

FG%: 40.7% x 44.2%

FTs: 25-28 x 23-34

Rebounds: 57 x 51

Assists: 23 x 20

Steals: 8 x 3

Fouls: 24 x 21

10:30 PMa month ago

Game over

Pistons 106 x 103 Cavaliers
10:28 PMa month ago

Timeout Cleveland

Pistons ahead by 3 with 28 seconds left
10:23 PMa month ago

All tied again

Cavaliers tie the board again with 1 minute to the end
10:20 PMa month ago

Air ball

Jerami Grant tries from half distance, but the ball doesn't even hit the rim
10:16 PMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

Little more than four minutes to the end
10:13 PMa month ago

Complaint

Diallo complains that he was pushed by an oponnent, but the referees don't call it
10:09 PMa month ago

Cavs timeout again

Pistons open eight ahead, their biggest lead so far
10:08 PMa month ago

Pistons with good defense

Home team forces Cavaliers possession to go out of bounds and then steals the ball in the middle of the court in the following play
10:02 PMa month ago

Cavs timeout

Pistons ahead by one again
10:01 PMa month ago

Hamidou Diallo

Pistons player steals the ball on defense, advances to the offensive field, switch passes with teammate and converts on the layup
9:54 PMa month ago

End of the 3rd period

Cavaliers ahead in a tight board
9:39 PMa month ago

Rajon Rondo

Cavs player converts on the reverse layup
9:35 PMa month ago

Timeout Cavs

Pistons take the lead for the first time since the first quarter, with two ahead
9:34 PMa month ago

Isaiah Stewart

Center converts with a deep three
9:27 PMa month ago

Second half begins

Third quarter in action
9:16 PMa month ago

Key performances so far

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (12 pts), Hamidou Diallo (9 pts) - both coming off the bench

Cavaliers: Lauri Markkanen (9 pts), Isaac Okoro (8 pts, 3 rebounds)

9:13 PMa month ago

Teams stats

Pistons x Cavaliers

FG%: 38.6% x 44.4%

Free throws: 12-12 x 16-24

Rebounds: 29 x 26

Assists: 13 x 9

Blocks: 5 x 1

Fouls: 14 x 10

9:10 PMa month ago

Halftime

Pistons 52 x 55 Cavaliers
9:06 PMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

2min37s until halftime
9:05 PMa month ago

Crushed it

Marvin Bagley III dunks hard with one hand to give two more points to the Pistons
9:00 PMa month ago

2 and 1

Isaac Okoro converts in the layup and also picks up the foul. FT is good.
8:55 PMa month ago

Timeout Detroit

Cavs ahead by 4 points
8:51 PMa month ago

Took a while

Referees take some time, but call the foul of Stevens over Grant
8:42 PMa month ago

End of the first quarter

Cavaliers lead by 6
8:39 PMa month ago

Technicall

Pistons commit a technical foul. Evan Mobley converts the FT for Cavs.
8:35 PMa month ago

Timeout Cavaliers

2min26s left in the first period
8:30 PMa month ago

Fouls

Pistons 7 x 3 Cavaliers
8:25 PMa month ago

Detroit Timeout

Cleveland ahead by 4
8:24 PMa month ago

Kevin Love

Cavs players converts for three with good defense on him
8:18 PMa month ago

Missed

Markkanen misses right below the basket, but gets two FTs after picking up the foul
8:16 PMa month ago

Fouls

Game begins with a lot of fouls from the teams
8:12 PMa month ago

Ball goes up

The game begins
8:05 PMa month ago

Little delay

As NBA standard, the game will begin with some minutes of delay
7:55 PMa month ago

Pistons starting five

7:54 PMa month ago

Cavaliers starters

7:38 PMa month ago

He's back

Cavaliers have the return of Lauri Markkanen tonight
7:15 PMa month ago

Good evening

We are moments away from the game. Here we go into another night of NBA.
5:27 PMa month ago

Tune in here Pistons vs Cavaliers Live Score

The ball goes up at 7pm (ET) in Detroit. Do not miss a detail of the match Pistons - Cavaliers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
5:22 PMa month ago

How to watch Pistons - Cavaliers Live Stream?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:17 PMa month ago

What time is Pistons-Cavaliers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Pistons vs Cavaliers on February 24th, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 9 PM in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9 PM in NBA League Pass

Canada: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 PM in NBA League Pass

Mexico: 6 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 1 AM (Friday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8 PM in NBA League Pass

5:12 PMa month ago

Pistons vs Cavaliers Prediction

Even tough Detroit plays at home tonight, the Cavaliers have the upper hand in this one, at least in theory. They're current record in the season is superior by far in comparison to the oponnent's.

We will see how it goes on the floor.

5:07 PMa month ago

Latest games between Pistons vs Cavaliers

The two teams met twice this season already. Each game were held in each team's stadium and the home ones emerged victorious in both.

The first game happened on November 12th, 2021, in Cleveland and the Cavaliers won by 98 to 78. The second one was held on January 30th, of this year, in Detroit and the Pistons got the victory with 115 x 105 on the board.

5:02 PMa month ago

Probable lineups of Pistons vs Cavaliers

Detroit: Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart

Cleveland: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen

4:57 PMa month ago

Cavaliers report

Collin Sexton (knee) is out for the season since  november, after undergoing surgery on his left meniscus tear.

Lauri Markkanen is also unavailable tonight, with pain in his ankle.

4:52 PMa month ago

Pistons report

Isaiah Livers (foot) has appeared in just one game this season and remains out indefinitely.

Jamorko Pickett (toe) and Frank Jackson (back) have also been ruled out for the game.

4:47 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Little Caesars Arena

The Pistons vs Cavaliers match will be played at the stadium Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, with a capacity of 21,000 people.

The home team has a 8-20 there so far in the season, while Cleveland is currently 17-14 on the road.

4:42 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Pistons vs Cavaliers Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the second-to-last in the East Detroit Pistons host the current 4th in the same conference Cleveland Cavaliers.

VAVEL Logo