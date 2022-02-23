Highlights: Pistons 106-103 Cavaliers in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Key performances
Teams stats
FG%: 40.7% x 44.2%
FTs: 25-28 x 23-34
Rebounds: 57 x 51
Assists: 23 x 20
Steals: 8 x 3
Fouls: 24 x 21
Game over
Timeout Cleveland
All tied again
Air ball
Timeout on the floor
Complaint
Cavs timeout again
Pistons with good defense
Cavs timeout
Hamidou Diallo
End of the 3rd period
Rajon Rondo
Timeout Cavs
Isaiah Stewart
Second half begins
Key performances so far
Cavaliers: Lauri Markkanen (9 pts), Isaac Okoro (8 pts, 3 rebounds)
Teams stats
FG%: 38.6% x 44.4%
Free throws: 12-12 x 16-24
Rebounds: 29 x 26
Assists: 13 x 9
Blocks: 5 x 1
Fouls: 14 x 10
Halftime
Timeout on the floor
Crushed it
2 and 1
Timeout Detroit
Took a while
End of the first quarter
Technicall
Timeout Cavaliers
Fouls
Detroit Timeout
Kevin Love
Missed
Fouls
Ball goes up
Little delay
Pistons starting five
Almost game time in the 313 🏠#Pistons | @Kia pic.twitter.com/pfEGxJXiFa — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 24, 2022
Cavaliers starters
The Starting 🖐️ in Detroit! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/n6KGhEasOn — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 24, 2022
He's back
Good evening
What time is Pistons-Cavaliers match for NBA?
Argentina: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Canada: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 1 AM (Friday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Pistons vs Cavaliers Prediction
We will see how it goes on the floor.
Latest games between Pistons vs Cavaliers
The first game happened on November 12th, 2021, in Cleveland and the Cavaliers won by 98 to 78. The second one was held on January 30th, of this year, in Detroit and the Pistons got the victory with 115 x 105 on the board.
Probable lineups of Pistons vs Cavaliers
Cleveland: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen
Cavaliers report
Lauri Markkanen is also unavailable tonight, with pain in his ankle.
Pistons report
Jamorko Pickett (toe) and Frank Jackson (back) have also been ruled out for the game.
The match will be played at the Little Caesars Arena
The home team has a 8-20 there so far in the season, while Cleveland is currently 17-14 on the road.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Pistons vs Cavaliers Live Updates!
Tonight for the NBA, the second-to-last in the East Detroit Pistons host the current 4th in the same conference Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cavaliers: Lauri Markkanen (22 pts, 6 rebounds). From bench: Brandon Goodwin (15 pts, 4 rebounds, 5 assists)