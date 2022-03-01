Highlights: Wizards 116-113 Pistons in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Key performances
Teams stats
FG%: 50% x 47.8%
FTs: 21-26 x 19-23
Rebounds: 50 x 47
Assists: 29 x 23
Steals: 6 x 9
Blocks: 8 x 3
Turnovers: 15 x 12
Game over
Timeout on the floor
Alley-oop
Time on the clock
Highlight play
Wizards good sequence
End of the 3rd quarter
Jerami Grant
Timeout Washington
Technicall foul for the Pistons
Timeout on the floor
Kyle Kuzma
We're back
Key performances so far
Pistons: Saddiq Bey (15 pts), Jerami Grant (14 pts), Cade Cunningham (10 pts, 7 rebounds)
Teams stats
FG%: 58.5% x 52.1%
FTs: 9-13 x 8-10
Assists: 17 x 14
Steals: 3 x 5
Blocks: 4 x 1
Turnovers: 7 x 3
Halftime
Slammed it
Halftime
Offense foul
2 and 1
Timeout Pistons
Goal tending
End of first quarter
Rebounds
Timeout Detroit
Missed!
Wizards timeout
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Ball goes up
Little delay
Pistons starting five
Tonight's @Kia Starting 5:
1️⃣ @Cory_Joe
2️⃣ @CadeCunningham_
3️⃣ @SaddiqBey
4️⃣ @JeramiGrant
5️⃣ @Dreamville_33 pic.twitter.com/iN8bHkKrcj — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 1, 2022
Washington starters
Tonight's starters 👇 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/SlnQlZiz6S — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 1, 2022
Good evening
Tune in here Wizards vs Pistons Live Score
How to watch Wizards - Pistons Live Stream?
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Wizards-Pistons match for NBA?
Argentina: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Canada: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 1 AM (Wednesday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Latest games between Wizards vs Pistons
The other match happened recently, on February 14th, in the same stadium of tonight's game. Washington won by 103 to 94.
Probable lineups of Wizards vs Pistons
Detroit: Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart
Who will referee the game?
Referee: Ray Acosta
Umpire: Jonathan Sterling
Pistons report
However, Hamidou Diallo is listed as doubtful due do a sprained left ankle.
Frank Jackson (back) and Marvin Bagley III (ankle) are questionable for tonight.
Wizards report
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has also been ruled out for the game.
Tomas Satoransky, with his recent arrival at the team from the Spurs, is questionable.
The match will be played at the Capital One Arena
The home team has a 15-16 record there so far in the season and will try to even this numbers tonight. Meanwhile, Detroit is currently 6-25 on the road.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Wizards vs Pistons Live Updates!
Tonight for the NBA, the current 11th placed in the East, Washington Wizards (27-33) host the 14th in the same conference, Detroit Pistons (15-46)
Pistons: Jerami Grant (26 pts), Saddiq Bey (19 pts, 7 rebounds), Cade Cunningham (20 pts, 9 rebounds, 5 assists)