Highlights: Wizards 116-113 Pistons in NBA
Photo: NBA

10:40 PMa month ago

Key performances

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (21 pts, 9 rebounds, 6 assists), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (15 pts). From bench: Thomas Bryant (16 pts, 6 rebounds)

Pistons: Jerami Grant (26 pts), Saddiq Bey (19 pts, 7 rebounds), Cade Cunningham (20 pts, 9 rebounds, 5 assists)

10:36 PMa month ago

Teams stats

Wizards x Pistons

FG%: 50% x 47.8%

FTs: 21-26 x 19-23

Rebounds: 50 x 47

Assists: 29 x 23

Steals: 6 x 9

Blocks: 8 x 3

Turnovers: 15 x 12

10:31 PMa month ago

Game over

Wizards 116 x 113 Pistons
10:26 PMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

Wizards one point ahead with 20 seconds left
10:15 PMa month ago

Alley-oop

Raul Neto passes high and KCP slams for the Wizards. Home team ahead by six. Timeout Pistons.
10:09 PMa month ago

Time on the clock

Last five minutes
10:05 PMa month ago

Highlight play

Ish Smith goes inside fastly, dribbles past some defenders and finishes with the one-handed layup
9:59 PMa month ago

Wizards good sequence

Home team goes 15-4 and takes over the lead. Pistons take a timeout.
9:53 PMa month ago

End of the 3rd quarter

Visitors still ahead
9:51 PMa month ago

Jerami Grant

Pistons forward reaches 20 points in the game
9:44 PMa month ago

Timeout Washington

Pistons ahead again, by six now
9:40 PMa month ago

Technicall foul for the Pistons

Raul neto complains with the referees and the foul is called against Washington
9:34 PMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

Board still pretty tight
9:29 PMa month ago

Kyle Kuzma

Wizards player receives the ball with his back against the defender, makes the spin and converts from half distance
9:24 PMa month ago

We're back

Second half begins
9:14 PMa month ago

Key performances so far

Wizards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (10 pts), Kyle Kuzma (11 pts), Daniel Gafford (12 pts)

Pistons: Saddiq Bey (15 pts), Jerami Grant (14 pts), Cade Cunningham (10 pts, 7 rebounds)

9:11 PMa month ago

Teams stats

Wizards x Pistons

FG%: 58.5% x 52.1%

FTs: 9-13 x 8-10

Assists: 17 x 14

Steals: 3 x 5

Blocks: 4 x 1

Turnovers: 7 x 3

9:09 PMa month ago

Halftime

Wizards 63 x 64 Pistons
9:06 PMa month ago

Slammed it

Daniel Gafford with big dunk over Isaiah Stewart
9:01 PMa month ago

Halftime

3 minutes to halftime
9:00 PMa month ago

Offense foul

Kyle Kuzma tries to pass through Jerami Grant and ends up pushing him down to the floor
8:56 PMa month ago

2 and 1

Raul Neto goes fast inside, converts on the layup and gets the foul. Free throw is good as well.
8:49 PMa month ago

Timeout Pistons

Washington remains ahead, by seven now
8:46 PMa month ago

Goal tending

Cade Cunningham's shot gets blocked by Rui Hachimura, but the ball was already going down
8:39 PMa month ago

End of first quarter

Wizards three points ahead
8:35 PMa month ago

Rebounds

Wizards 8 x 13 Pistons
8:27 PMa month ago

Timeout Detroit

Washington takes the lead, by four
8:26 PMa month ago

Missed!

Daniel Gafford misses right below the basket
8:21 PMa month ago

Wizards timeout

Pistons ahead by 2
8:16 PMa month ago

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Small forward scores three by the right against good defense
8:12 PMa month ago

Ball goes up

Game begins
8:04 PMa month ago

Little delay

As NBA standard, game will begin few minutes after the time
7:49 PMa month ago

Pistons starting five

7:36 PMa month ago

Washington starters

7:17 PMa month ago

Good evening

We are moments away from the game. Here we go into another night of NBA.
3:12 PMa month ago

2:57 PMa month ago

Latest games between Wizards vs Pistons

Wizards won both the matchups that happened between the teams so far in the season. The first one was on December 8th, 2021, in Detroit. The victory was taken by the visitors by a board of 119 to 116, after overtime.

The other match happened recently, on February 14th, in the same stadium of tonight's game. Washington won by 103 to 94.

2:52 PMa month ago

Probable lineups of Wizards vs Pistons

Washington: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford

Detroit: Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart

2:47 PMa month ago

Who will referee the game?

Crew chief: Pat Fraher

Referee: Ray Acosta

Umpire: Jonathan Sterling

2:42 PMa month ago

Pistons report

The visiting team has no confirmed setbacks roster wise for the game.

However, Hamidou Diallo is listed as doubtful due do a sprained left ankle.

Frank Jackson (back) and Marvin Bagley III (ankle) are questionable for tonight.

2:37 PMa month ago

Wizards report

Bradley Beal is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist in early February.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has also been ruled out for the game.

Tomas Satoransky, with his recent arrival at the team from the Spurs, is questionable.

2:32 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Capital One Arena

The Wizards vs Pistons match will be played at the stadium Capital One Arena, in Washington, with a capacity of 20,356 people.

The home team has a 15-16 record there so far in the season and will try to even this numbers tonight. Meanwhile, Detroit is currently 6-25 on the road.

2:27 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Wizards vs Pistons Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the current 11th placed in the East, Washington Wizards (27-33) host the 14th in the same conference, Detroit Pistons (15-46)

