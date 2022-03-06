Highlights: Brooklyn Nets 120-126 Boston Celtics in NBA 2021-2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Game is over
The Brooklyn team will follow suit when they visit Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon, while the Celtics will do the same when they also visit the Hornets on Wednesday afternoon.
Game is over
The game ends at the TD Garden, victory for the Celtics.
4Q | 1:12
Marcus Smart with the layup on the counterattack and gives his team a 2-possession lead. Time out Nets.
4Q | 5:18
Irving with the jumper to put the game 4 away. Celtics time out.
Great bucket, better handles!
Jayson Tatum with great ball handling to open up space in the Nets' defense and get the layup:
Cheat code ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/h1z6sIfZHO— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 6, 2022
4Q | 8:51
Time out from Boston to review the play for a possible foul by Jayson Tatum on Kevin Durant.
4Q | 12:00
The last quarter begins.
End of the third
The third quarter ends, difference of one point in favor of the Nets.
Great bucket!
James Johnson with the layup to keep the difference on the scoreboard:
Powering through the contact 💪 pic.twitter.com/y0St0TXWMD— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 6, 2022
3Q | 4:05
The Celtics reduce the difference to 3 points and ask for time out to rethink their offense and seek to turn the score around.
Unstoppable!
Jayson Tatum dominating scoring floater, Nets defense can't stop him:
March 6, 2022
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go into the break with a 2-point lead for the Nets.
From deep!
Kevin Durant with the 3-pointer to return the lead to Brooklyn:
Pull 🆙 pic.twitter.com/EO2j8fvRwO— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 6, 2022
2Q | 3:30
Cam Thomas had a hard fall and the Nets call a timeout.
2Q | 5:34
After the Celtics went ahead on the scoreboard, the game returned to the same trend.
The Alley and the Oop!
Great combination between Tatum and Robert Williams III to get the Alley-Oop:
Quick Rob lob to start things off pic.twitter.com/9kgW13Erby— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 6, 2022
2Q | 10:31
Great game by Jayson Tatum, who hits the triple and turns the score around. Time out Brooklyn.
Bye to the 1st
End of the first quarter, advantage of 5 for the Nets.
1Q | 2:54
The Nets make consecutive baskets and are 3 points away. Time out Boston.
1Q | 6:43
Jayson Tatum makes an important basket between 4 defenses and sends the game in time out for the Nets.
1Q | 9:48
Tight start in Boston with two teams scoring baskets and unable to break away from each other.
1Q | 12:00
Robert Williams III wins the opening jump and starts the game at the TD Garden.
About to start
We are minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols.
Boston starting 5!
With the birthday boy, Marcus Smart, starting, this is how the Nets come out:
🚨 Early tip-off 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zBBtopCJ2V— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 6, 2022
Booklyn starting 5!
With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the starting lineup, this is how you look at the Nets:
Today's starting 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/9teRtPmmVz— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 6, 2022
Boston in da house!
The Celtics are already at the TD Garden:
Smart Day on the #JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/jFYkV8wa5T— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 6, 2022
Last lineups!
In the last game, this was how both teams lined up:
Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Aaron Nesmith, Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III.
Nets: James Johnson, Bruce Brown, Andre Drummond, Patty Mills and Seth Curry.
The Nets are here!
The Brooklyn team is already at the TD Garden facilities:
Ready to work 💼 pic.twitter.com/wyfkBUkdnf— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 6, 2022
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Nets: Andre Drummond (Duda), Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons.
Celtics: Jaylen Brown (Doubt) and Aaron Nesmith.
Last result!
This will be the last duel of the series, Brooklyn got the first, but the last two have favored Boston by scores of 126 to 91 and 129 to 106, so the Celtics lead the series 2 to 1. Being a duel from the same conference this could be vital as a possible tiebreaker, so in this duel the victory for the Nets matters, with which they can tie the series and continue climbing positions towards the end of the regular season.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Nets-Celtics game kicks off at the TD Garden. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television on ESPN and streaming through NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jayson Tatum, a must see player!
The Boston guard is leading the team in offense as a scorer and rebounder with an average of 26.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Celtics star has connected very well with Jaylen Brown and has made the team fit better and better in all possible aspects, he is a very important part of the team's winning streak, but without his scoring partner, his Postseason qualification was at risk, with the return of Jaylen Brown and the addition of Derrick White, the Celtics are close to getting into the top 4 of the Eastern Conference.
How does the Celtics get here?
The Celtics arrive at this last duel between both teams with a positive streak of 2 consecutive victories against Memphis and Atlanta. The Celtics have managed to climb good positions to reach fifth place in the table, they are not where they would like to be, the bad moment was due to the loss of Jaylen Brown, who was out for about 20 games. The team has found a very interesting dynamic with a record of 38 wins and 27 losses being within the direct tickets to the postseason. The Boston team has had a hard time finding rhythm on offense and they basically depend on the moment Tatum is going through. The loss of their second best scorer has made it difficult for the team to get good results, but since the Brown-Tatum duo returned to the court, they have achieved good victories against direct rivals to reach fifth place in the conference.
Kevin Durant, a must see player!
The Nets star is going through a great moment leading the team with 29.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Nets forward is a fundamental part of what the team can do and his level added to the ability of other figures such as Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin, will be of vital importance to see if they are capable of keeping the title of the NBA. With the defensive additions of the team and the loss of Harden, the shooting guard will have more time in possession of the ball and we will be able to see how he leads the offense.
How does the Nets arrive?
The Nets arrive after an important defeat against the Miami Heat by a score of 113 to 107, now the team goes on tour and will visit the TD Garden, in addition to having very important duels in terms of the position in the conference table. Before the exit games, Kyrie Irving joins the team because he will be able to play some of these visiting games, as long as the health regulations allow it. The team is in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32 wins and 32 losses. Already with the subject of Kyrie Irving come to less, the spotlights have turned completely to the good moment that the team is experiencing at the hands of Seth Curry, Kevin Durant and Andre Drummond. His best weapon is still shooting from a distance, but Brooklyn's defense has improved noticeably and he is playing an important part in getting close results and using Irving as a piece to better organize the team's rotation in games away from Barclays Center and as a major boost.
Where's the game?
The TD Garden located in the city of Boston, Massachusetts will host this duel between two teams that are fighting for a postseason ticket at the top of the Eastern Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the TD Garden, at 1 pm.