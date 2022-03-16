Highlights: 76ers 118-114 Cavaliers in NBA 2021-2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Thanks for following this game with us!
Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 Cleveland Cavaliers game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
Upcoming games
The Cleveland team will go their own way when they host Denver on Friday night, while the 76ers will do the same when they host the Mavericks on Friday afternoon.
Game is over
End the game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with victory for Philadelphia.
4Q | 1:11
Tyrese Maxey with the triple and forces the time out of Cleveland.
4Q | 1:40
Very close game, less than 2 minutes and a 1 point lead for Philadelphia.
4Q | 5:04
The 76ers take a 2 lead and force the hosts to call timeout to reset everything.
4Q | 7:55
Time out Cleveland, the offense has not been able to add many points and the game is stopped to adjust.
For the lead!
Brandon Goodwin with the triple that gave the Cavs the advantage:
For. The. Lead.
4Q | 12:00
The last quarter begins.
End of the 3rd
The third quarter ends, the Cavs win it by 5.
3Q | 1:41
Triple by Brandon Goodwin and Cleveland turns the scoreboard around, now leading by 2.
3Q | 3:44
The 76ers start to make several mistakes and Cleveland pressures them with only 5 difference. Time out Philly.
Excuse me!
Embiid breaks through the Cleveland defense and makes a powerful dunk:
distribution & delivery.
3Q | 6:01
Triple by Lauri Markkanen and the Cavs manage to reduce the lead to 5 points, they also begin to put more and more pressure on Philadelphia.
Great pass!
Lauri Markkanen assisted for Evan Mobley's double to cut the deficit to 6 points, timeout 76ers:
Big finds big.
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go into the break with a lead of 13 for the 76ers.
Dunking!
Joel Embiid with the feint to get open and the two-handed dunk to keep Philly in front:
JOJO JAM.
2Q | 5:28
The game remains the same, the Cavs have not been able to reduce the difference of 2 digits.
Strong finish!
Moses Brown with the laundry in transition to close the gap with the rival:
March 16, 2022
2Q | 12:00
Second quarter begins.
Bye to the 1st
End of the first quarter, lead of 9 for the 76ers.
1Q | 3:05
Pair of offensives without points for the 76ers, Doc Rivers stops the game to review this situation and prevent Cleveland from getting closer on the scoreboard.
1Q | 4:59
The Cavs are having a tough time getting past Philly's defense. On the other side, the 76ers are scoring points easily.
1Q | 7:36
Complicated start for the locals, the 76ers quickly go up on the scoreboard and put a 10-point difference. Time out Cavs.
1Q | 12:00
Evan Mobley wins the opening jump and the game begins.
Cavs starting 5!
With the best available, this is how the Cavs go:
First five against the Sixers!
Philly's starting 5!
With Joel Embiid from the start, this is how the 76ers come out:
tonight's starting five:
• @MatisseThybulle
• @Tobias31
• @JoelEmbiid - ‼️
• @TyreseMaxey
• @JHarden13
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/H70uwSsTyX
Getting ready!
The Cavs are already fine-tuning details to face Philly, Caris Levert is available for today's game:
Big night ahead.
Retweet if you're ready for some Cavs basketball ❤️💛 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/u1RDLan0mX
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
76ers: Joel Embiid (Doubt).
The 76ers are here!
The Philadelphia team is already at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for tonight's game:
Rese, love and happiness.
👟 @Snipes_USA pic.twitter.com/nfnysQcCAs
Last lineups
In the last game, this was how both teams lined up:
Cavs: Dean Wade, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Last game!
This will be the third and last duel of the series between both teams, the Cavaliers took the first 2 and stayed with the series even though they were not the favorites. We'll see if Philadelphia wins or if Cleveland wins a very important victory. The latest result favors the Cavs by a score of 105 to 94.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Cavs-Heat game kicks off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be streamed through the NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Darius Garland, a must see player!
The Cavs point guard is having a breakout season leading the team with 21.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. After the release of Collin Sexton at the beginning of the season, Garland was expected to come off the bench sharing minutes with the experienced Ricky Rubio, however, this situation did not happen and Ricky Rubio served as a mentor for Darius Garland. Now, with Rubio gone from the team, Garland has managed to cling on as the team's starting point guard and, with the addition of Rajon Rondo, he is expected to continue to grow and learn from the best. He has had such an impact on the team that it was considered for the NBA All-Star Game and can be considered for the Most Improved Player award.
How does the Cavs get here?
The Cleveland Cavaliers arrive after having a revelation season, the team was not one of the favorites to be placed in playoff positions and, nevertheless, they are achieving it, at this moment they are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, only five wins away. of the Miami Heat, who leads in this conference. The Cavs arrive after an important victory against the Clippers by a score of 120 to 111 and, with a record of 39 wins and 29 losses, the Cleveland team must begin to show that it is a postseason team and win the important duels against teams who are in playoff spots. The surprise has been so great that the Cavaliers managed to get Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen to the All-Star game and that Evan Mobley is being considered as one of the favorites for the Rookie of the Year award.
Joel Embiid, a must see player!
The 76ers center is leading the team with an average of 29.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Embiid has managed to establish himself as the fundamental piece of the team and has become the leader on the court. Philly's center is an important part of not missing any player who was short and he has carried the team on his shoulders, causing Doc Rivers to center his game around him. This version of Embiid is very good and his high level, added with the other pieces that surround him, can get the 76ers to the next round. Joel Embiid was considered one of the starters for the Eastern Conference All-Star game, after the great season he is having. The arrival of Embiid comes to strengthen the team and his impact is being immediate so that Philly is fighting for the first place in the Eastern Conference.
How does Philly arrive?
The Philadelphia team comes after a close loss against the Denver Nuggets by a score of 110-114. The team has suffered little from the losses of Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. With the arrival of James Harden, the team has managed to strengthen itself and is beginning to be a difficult rival because its rivals must contain Harden's long-distance attack and the play in the paint against Joel Embiid. The 76ers arrive with a record of 41 wins and 25 losses, placing them in third place in the Eastern Conference. The team has implemented a game with many tall players like Embiid and DeAndre Jordan. The rest of the squad is doing its part and the support of Tyrese Maxey, Matysse Thybulle and Tobias Harris is essential for the team to get the big wins.
Where's the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will host this duel between two teams that are fighting for a postseason ticket at the top of the Eastern Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:00 p.m.