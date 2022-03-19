Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers live match, as well as the latest information from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers game will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers of March 20th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM
Bolivia: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 4:30 PM
Colombia: 2:30 PM
Ecuador: 2:30 PM
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Paraguay: 4:30 PM
Peru: 2:30 PM
Uruguay: 4:30 PM

Key player - Indiana Pacers

In Indiana Pacers the presence of Malcolm Brogdon stands out. The 29-year-old player is the best scorer of the team this season with an average of 19.1 points per game, achieved in 36 games played, where he has an average of 33.5 minutes played per game.
Key player - Portland Trail Blazers

In Portland Trail Blazers the presence of Damian Lillard stands out. The 31-year-old player is the team's best scorer this season with an average of 24.0 points per game, achieved in 29 games played, where he has an average of 36.4 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Indiana Pacers

0- Tyrese Haliburton

7- Malcom Brogdon

12- Oshae Brissett

24- Buddy Hield

88- Goga Bitadze

Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers

2- Trendon Watford

8- Brandon Williams

11- Josh Hart

24- Drew Eubanks

26- Justise Winslow

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are coming from a great victory against the Rockets. The only thing left for the Indiana team is to try to improve their performance to finish their season in a good way.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers come to this game with the purpose of cutting a bad streak... Three games without a win for Portland and although the playoffs are far away, it is important that they recover the winning memory to improve their results.

The match will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located in the city of Indianapolis, in the state of Indiana, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 18,345 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2021-22 match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
