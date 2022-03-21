Highlights: Bulls 98-126 Bucks in NBA 2021-2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Upcoming games
The Milwaukee team will continue on its way when they host Washington on Thursday night, while the Bulls will do the same when they visit the Pelicans on Thursday afternoon.
4Q | 4:28
Chicago withdraws its starters and it will be a victory for Milwaukee.
4Q | 6:50
Chicago fails to reduce the advantage and asks for time out, it could be the last of its starters.
4Q | 12:00
The last quarter starts.
End of the 3rd
Jrue Holiday doubled to beat the clock, a 22-point lead for the Bucks.
3Q | 1:21
Milwaukee does not slow down and extends its lead to 25 points.
Team work!
Great ball movement for Javonte Green to find the basket alone and add 2 more:
3Q | 9:45
The Bulls reduce the difference to 11 points and force time out of Milwaukee.
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go into the break with a 16-point lead for the Bucks.
2Q | 1:28
Absolute dominance of the Bucks, they are already 23 points away, with no response from Chicago.
No look pass!
Giannis with the blind pass for Khris Middleton to get the double:
2Q | 5:13
Chicago cut the score a little, to 16 points, but the Milwaukee coaching staff stopped the game to cool down their rival.
2Q | 8:17
Wesley Matthews triple to increase the difference to 19 points. Time out Chicago.
2Q | 12:00
The second quarter begins.
End of the 1st
The first quarter ends, a 13-point lead for the Bucks.
1Q | 3:25
Second time away from Chicago, playing better Milwaukee that keeps the tie at 20.
1Q | 7:20
Jrue Holiday's 3-pointer to force time out for the Bulls. Advantage of 1 for Milwaukee.
1Q | 9:16
Even start at Fiserv Forum, points on both sides of the court.
1Q | 12:00
Brook Lopez wins the initial jump and starts the game.
About to start
We are just minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols.
Chicago's starting 5!
With their best picture, this is how the Bulls come out:
Bucks starting 5!
This is how the Bucks come out for today's game:
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Bulls: Lonzo Ball.
Bucks: DeAndre Bembry y Khriss Middleton.
The Bulls arrive!
The Chicago's team is at the stadium for tonight's game:
Last lineups!
In the last game, this was how both teams lined up:
Bucks: Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis y Jrue Holiday.
Bulls: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Javonte Green, Alex Caruso y Zach Lavine.
Here are the Bucks!
The Milwaukee team is already at the Fiserv Forum facilities for this afternoon's duel:
Last duel
This will be the last duel of the series between both teams, the Bucks stayed with the first by a score of 113 to 101. Being a duel of different conferences, this loses some importance as a tiebreaker issue. However, the importance of this duel lies in the fact that both teams are looking to be in the postseason and it is a good way to measure themselves towards the end of the campaign.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Bulls vs. Bucks game kicks off at the Fiserv Forum. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television on TUDN and in streaming through NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star is going through a great moment leading the team with 29.8 points, 5.8 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game. Giannis comes from clearing up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main goal is to improve and expand his offensive tools. Giannis has had to play Center this season due to the loss of Brook López, but this has not affected his productivity. With the addition of Serge Ibaka, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, he is currently one of the players nominated to be MVP of the season and already with his participation in the All-Star Game, the forward of the Bucks is preparing to get to the final again.
How does the Bucks get here?
The Milwaukee team arrives at a great time and in second place in the Eastern Conference, just three wins from the Miami Heat. At the moment the team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing very well and they are great contenders to repeat the title they won last season. With a record of 44 wins and only 27 losses, the Bucks are going as expected and, after having taken the pressure off with the previous championship, their figures have been showing a high level and expanding their attacking tools. With the recent addition of Serge Ibaka, the team looks to have a good backup for Giannis and give him minutes of rest heading into the postseason.
DeMar DeRozan, a must see player!
The Bulls guard is leading the team and is already the top scorer with an average of 27.8 points per game, in addition to 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. DeRozan has managed to establish himself as an important piece of the team and has shown part of the level that he showed us when he was the top figure in Toronto, so much so that he was chosen to be one of the starters in the NBA All-Star Game. This version of the forward is very good and his high level, added to the other figures, can make Chicago reach the top of the NBA.
How does the Bulls arrive?
The Chicago team arrives after a victory against Phoenix by a score of 129 to 102, the team has found an interesting dynamic playing around all its great figures and has found its greatest figures in DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine. The team currently ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 41 wins and 29 losses. However, the team has many weapons on offense in the form of Lonzo Ball from distance, Nicola Vucevic in the paint and the offensive generation of Alex Caruso. Chicago has found its rhythm and are clear candidates to fight for the title, however, the team has been affected by injuries, however they remain at the top of the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee will host this duel between two teams that are fighting at the top of the Eastern Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 17,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the Fiserv Forum, at 8:00 p.m.