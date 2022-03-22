Highlights and best moments: Clippers 115-127 Nuggets in NBA 2021-22
12:35 AM6 days ago

Highlights

12:28 AM6 days ago

12:26 AM6 days ago

End of the match!

The game ends at the Ball Arena, victory for the Nuggets! Well played by the Denver team, which did not lose any period and knew how to get out of the pressure in the most complicated moments.
12:24 AM6 days ago

4 | 0:42

NOO! Tremendous! Great shot by JaMychal Green to seal the game with a triple.
12:22 AM6 days ago

4 | 1:00

Last minute! It looks like the Clippers will run out of time.
12:22 AM6 days ago

4 | 1:10

Three-pointer! Phenomenal shot by Will Barton.
12:19 AM6 days ago

4 | 3:10

Nikola Jokic reaches his fifth personal foul in the game. His presence in the rest of the game is in danger.
12:18 AM6 days ago

4 | 3:33

Three-pointer! JaMychal Green scores for the Nuggets. Eight points difference.
12:16 AM6 days ago

4 | 4:03

Spectacular minutes! The Clippers picked up the pace and got within two points of the tie, but Monté Morris appeared to score a three-pointer and stretch the lead to five.
12:08 AM6 days ago

4 | 7:04

Three-pointer! Robert Covignon scores and the Clippers reach 100 points.
12:04 AM6 days ago

4 | 8:22

Three-pointer! Nah'Shon Hyland scores for the Nuggets. The lead over the Clippers is extended to 12.
12:02 AM6 days ago

4 | 8:59

Three-pointer! Austin Rivers scores and the lead stretches to nine points.
12:01 AM6 days ago

4 | 9:32

Now, yes, the Nuggets surpass 100 points after a DeMarcus Cousins layup.
11:59 PM6 days ago

4 | 9:58

Isaiah Hartenstein scores for the Clippers to inch closer to a tie.
11:56 PM6 days ago

4 | 11:43

Three-pointer! Luke Kennard scores for the Clippers. Eight points total for the game.
11:55 PM6 days ago

Fourth quarter begins

We resumed the actions in the game with the beginning of the fourth period.
11:51 PM6 days ago

End of third quarter

Third period ends. 11-point lead for the Nuggets, who are one point away from triple digits.
11:50 PM6 days ago

3 | 0:48

Three-pointer! Nah'Shon Hyland scores for the Nuggets. He already has 13 points in the game.
11:47 PM6 days ago

3 | 1:43

Marcus Morris Sr. brings the Clippers within seven points of a tie.
11:41 PM6 days ago

3 | 3:15

Reggie Jackson boosts the Clippers, who are trying to close the gap.
11:35 PM6 days ago

3 | 5:32

Two free throws scored by Aaron Gordon and the Nuggets close to 90 points.
11:32 PM6 days ago

3 | 8:00

Nikola Jokic continues to be the star of the game. He scores one more shot to add 21 points.
11:29 PM6 days ago

3 | 9:06

Three-pointer! Aaron Gordon scores for the Nuggets, who do not allow the Clippers to react.
11:24 PM6 days ago

3 | 11:28

Three-pointer! Nicolas Batum scores for the Clippers.
11:20 PM6 days ago

Third quarter begins

The teams return from the break. The third period begins.
11:06 PM6 days ago

End of second period

The teams go to the break. 11 points separate them. 61-72 in favor of the Nuggets.
11:05 PM6 days ago

2 | 0:31

Three-pointers! Monté Morris scores two three-pointers in the last minute of the second half.
11:04 PM6 days ago

2 | 1:00

Last minute of the second half.
11:03 PM6 days ago

2 | 3:46

Three-pointer! Will Barton scores for the Nuggets.
10:56 PM6 days ago

2 | 5:00

Last five minutes of the second half. Six points difference.
10:55 PM6 days ago

2 | 6:28

Three-pointer! Nicolas Batum scores for the Clippers.
10:47 PM6 days ago

2 | 7:25

Three-pointer! Austin Rivers scores for the Nuggets.
10:40 PM6 days ago

2 | 9:53

Three-pointer! The Nuggets respond thanks to Bryn Forbes.
10:39 PM6 days ago

2 | 10:34

Three-pointer! Robert Covington scores for the Clippers.
10:36 PM6 days ago

2 | 11:52

Three-pointer! DeMarcus Cousis scores quickly for the Nuggets.
10:35 PM6 days ago

Second quarter begins

The second half of the match gets underway.
10:34 PM6 days ago

End of first quarter

The first 12 minutes end with a three-pointer by N'shon Hyland. 10-point lead for the Nuggets.
10:33 PM6 days ago

1 | 0:46

Three-pointer! Robert Covington scores for the Clippers.
10:32 PM6 days ago

1 | 1:32

Three-pointer! Nah'Shon Hyland scores for the Nuggets, who continue to widen the gap.
10:31 PM6 days ago

1 | 1:54

Three-pointer! Austin Rivers scores for the Nuggets.
10:28 PM6 days ago

1 | 3:11

Nikola Jokic continues to make his presence felt.... 12 points so far in the game.
10:19 PM6 days ago

1 | 4:55

Nikola Jokic keeps scoring. 20-12 the score in favor of the Nuggets.
10:17 PM6 days ago

1 | 6:40

Nikola Jokic is the Nuggets' most important player. He already has eight points in the game.
10:16 PM6 days ago

1 | 7:27

Marcus Morris Sr. scores, confirming his good start in the game.
10:12 PM6 days ago

1 | 9:40

Nicolas Batum scores the first three-pointer of the game.
10:11 PM6 days ago

1 | 10:45

Marc Morris Sr. opens the scoring by scoring two points for the Clippers.
10:05 PM6 days ago

Match starts!

The game between Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets is underway.
10:02 PM6 days ago

Injury report

Jason Preston, Paul George, Norman Powell, Jay Scrubb (out for the season) and Kawhi Leonard are the losses the Clippers will have for this game.

Zeke Nnaji, JaMychal Green, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Vlatko Cancar are the team's losses for this game.

10:01 PM6 days ago

Starting five - Denver Nuggets

5- Will Barton

11- Monté Morris

15- Nikola Jokic

32- Jeff Green

50- Aaron Gordon

10:00 PM6 days ago

Starting five - Los Angeles Clippers

1- Reggie Jackson

7- Amir Coffey

8- Marcus Morris

33- Nicolas Batum

40- Ivica Zubac

9:59 PM6 days ago

Teams warm up

9:45 PM6 days ago

Last five games - Denver Nuggets

March 20: 104-124 vs Celtics (Lost)

March 18: 119-116 vs Cavaliers (Lost)

March 16: 109-127 vs Wizards (Won)

March 14: 110-114 vs 76ers (Won)

March 12: 115-127 vs Raptors (Lost)
 

9:40 PM6 days ago

Last five games - Los Angeles Clippers

March 18: 121-92 vs Jazz (Lost)

March 16: 100-103 vs Nuggets (Lost)

March 14: 120-111 vs Cavaliers (Lost)

March 13: 102-106 vs Pistons (Won)

March 11: 112-106 vs Hawks (Lost)

9:35 PM6 days ago

The arrival of the teams

9:30 PM6 days ago

Welcome back

We're ready to bring you the action from this Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets matchup.
9:25 PM6 days ago

9:15 PM6 days ago

What time is the Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets of March 22nd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 PM
Chile: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Spain: 3:00 AM (March 23)
Mexico: 8:00 PM
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

9:10 PM6 days ago

Key player - Denver Nuggets

In Denver Nuggets, the presence of Nikola Jokic stands out. The 27-year-old player is the best scorer of the team this season with an average of 26.1 points per game, achieved in 65 games played, where he has an average of 33.1 minutes played per game. In fact, he leads the team in key statistics: 13.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
9:05 PM6 days ago

Key player - Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are highlighted by the presence of Reggie Jackson. The 31-year-old player is one of the team's best scorers this season with an average of 17.0 points per game, achieved in 68 games played, where he has an average of 31.1 minutes played per game. He is also the best in assists with 4.8 per game.
9:00 PM6 days ago

8:55 PM6 days ago

8:50 PM6 days ago

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets come to this game with the goal of getting back on track, after the two losses in a row, which are part of the four losses in the last 10 games. Denver is currently sixth in the Western Conference with 42 wins and 30 losses.

8:45 PM6 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers have not had a good week, since they lost the three games they played in the last days and need to recover quickly because they have lost six games in the last 10. The Los Angeles team is in the eighth position of the Western Conference with 36 games won and 37 lost.

8:40 PM6 days ago

The match will be played at the Ball Arena

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets game will be played at the Ball Arena, located in the city of Denver, in the state of Colorado, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,309 spectators.
8:35 PM6 days ago

