Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match

Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets match for the NBA Preseason.
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE match for NBA Preseason 2022?
This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets of October 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Charlotte Hornets Last Lineup
The last quintet of Charlotte Hornets:
PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee, LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Kelly Oubre Jr.
Boston Celtics Last Lineup
The last quintet of Boston Celtics:
Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown.
Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First point guard LaMelo Ball (#2), last season he was one of the best players on the team averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game last season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is shooting guard Terry Rozier (#3), last season he helped the team reach the Play-in tournament and averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the 2022-2021 season. Finally, power forward Gordon Hayward (#20) who returns from injury and is expected to dominate the court again. He averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in the 2021-2022 season.
Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte team is preparing for the 2022-2023 NBA season that will start in two weeks. Their pre-season started a few days ago and they scheduled 5 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His warm-up games are against the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers. Their last game was against the Indiana Pacers on October 5, 2022, the Hornets lost the game 122 to 97 at the Spectrum Center. His first game of the 2022-2023 season will be on October 19, 2022 against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. In the 2021-2022 NBA tournament they advanced to the play-in tournament, ranking tenth in the Eastern Conference with 43 wins and 39 losses, they lost in the first game of the Play-in tournament. They are looking to make the playoffs this season and their warm-up games will help them have a good 2022-2023 season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Boston Celtics Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward Jayson Tatum (#0), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2021-2022 regular season, he averaged 26.9 points, 8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is shooting guard Jaylen Brown (#7) who managed to average 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season. He is the second most important player on the team and we must be aware of him. Finally, shooting guard Marcus Smart (#36) will be key for defense, last season he won the NBA Best Defender Award and surprised a lot by averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
Boston Celtics
The Boston Basketball team is preparing for the 2022-2023 NBA season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared several friendly games to prepare. The preparation games will be against the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors. Their last game was on October 5, 2022, which resulted in a 125-119 loss to the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden. The Boston Celtics had a good 2021-2022 season, they stayed in second place in the Eastern Conference with 51 wins and 31 losses. They managed to advance to the playoffs and ended up in the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors. Their first game of the 2022-2023 regular season will be on October 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
The stadium
The Greensboro Coliseum will be the venue for the NBA game, it is located in Greensboro, North Carolina. It was opened on October 29, 1959, has a capacity of 23,500 spectators and cost 42.3 million dollars. It is a sports venue that is used by the UNC Greensboro Spartans, the NBA G League's Greensboro Swarm, the Carolina Cobras, as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with its basketball tournaments.