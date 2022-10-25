Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022
9:12 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards Live Score in NBA Season 2022

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards match for the NBA Season 2022.
9:11 PMan hour ago

What time is Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time of the game Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards of October 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:10 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 7:10 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 8:10 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 8:10 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 6:10 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 6:10 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 7:10 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 1:10 AM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 6:10 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 8:10 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 6:10 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 8:10 PM on NBA Game Pass

9:10 PMan hour ago

Last games Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards

While the Pistons have the Pistons' measure in their last five games, they have four wins and only one loss, this setback came in the last game they played (although it took place at Little Ceasars Arena).

Washington Wizards 100-97 Detroit Pistons, 2022

Detroit Pistons 113-116 Washington Wizards, 2022

Detroit Pistons 94-103 Washington Wizards, 2022

Washington Wizards 119-116 Detroit Pistons, 2021 (overtime)

Detroit Pistons 100-121 Washington Wizards, 2021

9:06 PMan hour ago

Key Player Washington Wizards

The star of this team is undoubtedly Bradley Beal, who has been with this franchise since 2012 and will be looking to return to a per-game average in points above 30, something he did not achieve last season and was a little indebted to the fans.
9:05 PMan hour ago

Key player Detroit Pistons

After his time with the Utah Jazz that went from more to less, Croatian Bojan Bogdanović hopes to have better performances and become the leader that Detroit wants so much to stop being a losing franchise as it has become in recent years.
Foto: NBA
Image: NBA
9:05 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Washington Wizards

33 Kyle Kuzma, small forward; 9 Deni Avdija, small forward; 6 Kristaps Porzingis, center; 3 Breadley Beal, point guard; 22 Monté Morris, point guard.
9:05 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Detroit Pistons

41 Saddiq Bey, small forward; 44 Bojan Bogdnaovic, small forward; 28 Isaiah Stewart, center; 23 Jaden Ivey, point guard; 2 Cade Cunningham, point guard.
9:04 PMan hour ago

Washington Wizards: Turning the page

After a start of two straight victories, the Washington Wizards lost their unbeaten streak on Sunday in overtime, where they could no longer maintain the level they had shown and ended up losing by 10 points.

Last Wizards results

Washington Wizards 114-107 Indiana Pacers

Chicago Bulls 100-102 Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards 107-117 Cleveland Cavaliers (overtime)

9:04 PMan hour ago

Detroit Pistons: getting back on track

After starting the season with a win at home, the visits for the Detroit Pistons have not gone well for them with a couple of losses, especially where the second halves have fallen off and they have left things to do that have ended up paying dearly.

Latest Pistons Results

Detroit Pistons 115-124 Indiana Pacers

Detroit Pistons 106-130 New York Knicks

Orlando Magic 109-113 Detroit Pistons

9:04 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards match will be played at the Capital One Arena, in Washington, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:10 pm ET.
9:03 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
