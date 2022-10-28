Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics online and live in the NBA 2022-2023 Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Cavaliers vs Celtics game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Jayson Tatum, a must see player!
The Boston guard is the top figure of the Celtics and is the current leader of the team's offense as best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered for the 2022 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good time. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet its objectives.
How does the Celtics get here?
The Boston team started a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and reaching the NBA finals where they fell to the Warriors and had to settle for the Eastern title and the NBA runner-up position. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, great players like Malcom Brogdon, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari arrived to reinforce the team's defensive zone and its rotations. The Celtics have a great squad and are expected to be in the playoffs again. However, not everything is perfect and the team had to announce a suspension of coach Ime Udoka for one year due to not complying with the team's codes of conduct. Joe Mazzulla, the team's assistant coach, took over and will manage the team this season. For now, doubts about the Celtics have dissipated due to the good start of the team, who are in third place in the Western Conference with 3 wins and 1 loss.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
Cleveland's new forward is one of the team's new figures and hopes that the 2022-2023 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams of last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection with the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one to draw all the limelight and that will help take the pressure off the young prospects.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting and substitute point guard, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for the best sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they could not get into the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing eighth in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names like Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars like Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. This year's goal is to get yes or yes to the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The TD Garden located in the city of Boston will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in the Eastern Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the TD Garden, at 6:30 p.m.