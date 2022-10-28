Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the live Hawks vs Bucks of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups of the Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Fiserv Forum. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks online and live in the NBA 2022-2023 Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Hawks vs Bucks game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 19 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Trae Young, a must see player!
The Atlanta team begins a new season after reaching the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of young promises and led by Trae Young. The Hawks snapped a 43-39 losing streak to move into eighth place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out the Hornets and Cavs to face Miami in the first round, where they were eliminated in a 4-1 series. For this season the great core of youngsters was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players like Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless for more roster depth. Atlanta begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can provide the greatest show. The Hawks' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this young group is capable of.
How does the Hawks arrive?
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star finished the regular season in a big way leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his tools offensively with long distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of the EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition, in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the addition of Serge Ibaka, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Bucks get here?
The Milwaukee team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in third place behind only the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston in 7 games. Those led by coach Budenholzer did not make many changes to the squad and are only waiting for Joe Ingles to return from his injury to add his long-distance talent in this new season. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jru Holidey and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship.
Where's the game?
The Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in the Eastern Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Fiserv Forum, at 8:00 p.m.