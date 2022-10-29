Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates an How to Wacth NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers live game, as well as the latest information from the United Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is the Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers game on October 29, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
History
They have met five times in the last year, with Philadelphia holding the advantage with four wins: 103-98, 105-114, 108-119 and 121-106, while the Bulls only won the July 16 game by a score of 104-119.
Key player - Philadelphia 76ers
On the 76ers' side, point guard James Harden stands out. The 33-year-old, 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is averaging 22.7 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists in the six games he has played this season.
Key player - Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan is the Bulls' point guard of choice. The 33-year-old, 6-foot-8 DeRozan averages 24.8 shots per game, four rebounds and 5.6 assists.
Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers are having a fairly consistent start to the season, winning only two of six games, which puts them in 10th place with a PCT of 0.333, while ranking 22nd in the league.
Chicago Bulls
The Bulls are six games into the season with three wins and three losses. It is a steady start that for now keeps them in the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a PCT of 0.500 and in the league overall, they are in 17th place.
Stadium
This game will be played in the great United Center, the multi-sports pavilion in the city of Chicago, Illinois. This venue owes its name to its sponsor, United Airlines, which pays almost two million dollars a year to name the sports venue after itself. It is the replacement for Chicago Stadium, the city's old stadium. It hosts games of the NBA's Chicago Bulls and the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, who play approximately 100 games a year. It also hosts games of the Illinois Fighting Illini of the NCAA or the Big Ten Conference tournament. It is a favorite venue for artists such as Mariah Carey, Shakira, Coldplay, Green Day, U2, The Who and many more. It was built in 1994 and has a capacity of 21,711 spectators for basketball, 20,500 for ice hockey and 23,500 for concerts.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.