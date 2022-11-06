Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Score Here
Speak up, Paul George!
[The losses] were too heavy for us. I don't mean to be disrespectful to any of the teams we play, but we're not counting on great players right now. Still, the way we lost those games was embarrassing," he added.
“After yesterday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, there was a lot of talk about being more forceful. With that, I set myself a personal challenge. In the first and "last six minutes of the game, I have to be the best defensive player", he concluded.
Likely Los Angeles Clippers!
SG - Luke Kennard
SF - Paul George
PF - Marcus Morris
C - Ivica Zubac.
How does the Los Angeles Clippers arrive?
Open quotes!
"He got them to start worrying about winning games and caring about each other," said Fratello. “That's not; It's easy when you're takes control in a situation like this. He remained very positive even after defeats. They moved the ball better. He put things together.”
“I can't say enough good things about JB For me and him, é bigger than basketball. I want to be part of this solution with him because I believe in JB”
“He é able to be the dominant figure as head coach, keep us in line and everything," said Jarrett Allen . “But, at the same time, he é able to connect with us as players.”
“The only thing I really appreciate about him é that he will always beá honest with you. É super easy to talk to someone like that," said Garland . “He can talk about music or anything, really. JB, he é a special guy. “There is not; many people like that in the league, in my opinion.”
“All these things that happen – and I think it's extremely important that we shine a light on that – é because of those guys in the locker room," said Bickerstaff last season. “None of this happens if they don't believe, if they don't buy, if they don't commit to what we're trying to do.” The focus should be on these guys and how they committed to each other and committed to the team.”
Likely Cleveland Cavaliers!
SG - Donovan Mitchell
SF - Isac Okoro
PF - Evan Mobley
C - Jarrett Allen.