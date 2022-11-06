Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers
Speak up, Paul George!

“I take full responsibility. For us and for our current record. Regardless of who is á on the scale, or not. In that sense, I am more than capable of playing and believing that our team can win. It wasn't the beginning we were hoping for, but there's still a lot to happen,” he said.

[The losses] were too heavy for us. I don't mean to be disrespectful to any of the teams we play, but we're not counting on great players right now. Still, the way we lost those games was embarrassing," he added.

“After yesterday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, there was a lot of talk about being more forceful. With that, I set myself a personal challenge. In the first and "last six minutes of the game, I have to be the best defensive player", he concluded.

Likely Los Angeles Clippers!

PG - Reggie Jackson

SG - Luke Kennard

SF - Paul George

PF - Marcus Morris

C - Ivica Zubac.


 

How does the Los Angeles Clippers arrive?

The  Los Angeles Clippers has a positive record of five wins and four losses so far; the moment in the NBA. The team won the last three matches, recovering from a bad streak of four straight defeats.
Open quotes!

“We have a rare level of bonding,” said Love. “No team isá more united than we are. We thrived on it and it became part of our identity and part of our culture. I don't feel like anyone in this locker room is there. in foot é war over the next guy getting minutes, getting more shots, getting this or that. We all work to earn what we have and what we have. Há much love and respect in this room. A sense of professionalism here too.”

"He got them to start worrying about winning games and caring about each other," said Fratello. “That's not; It's easy when you're takes control in a situation like this. He remained very positive even after defeats. They moved the ball better. He put things together.”

“I can't say enough good things about JB For me and him, é bigger than basketball. I want to be part of this solution with him because I believe in JB”

“He é able to be the dominant figure as head coach, keep us in line and everything," said Jarrett Allen . “But, at the same time, he é able to connect with us as players.”

“The only thing I really appreciate about him é that he will always beá honest with you. É super easy to talk to someone like that," said Garland . “He can talk about music or anything, really. JB, he é a special guy. “There is not; many people like that in the league, in my opinion.”

“All these things that happen – and I think it's extremely important that we shine a light on that – é because of those guys in the locker room," said Bickerstaff last season. “None of this happens if they don't believe, if they don't buy, if they don't commit to what we're trying to do.” The focus should be on these guys and how they committed to each other and committed to the team.”

Likely Cleveland Cavaliers!

PG - Darius Garland

SG - Donovan Mitchell

SF - Isac Okoro

PF - Evan Mobley

C - Jarrett Allen.


 

How do the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?

The  Cleveland Cavaliers is going through a great phase of the season. Since the arrival of guard Donovan Mitchell, the team has changed levels and today has the second best record in the league with eight wins and only one loss, to the Toronto Raptors, in their NBA debut. From there for cá it was eight wins in a row, including two against the Boston Celtics.
NBA!

The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers game will be played at Crypto.com Arena, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
