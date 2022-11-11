Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Cavaliers player
Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard, the player arrives from the Utah Jazz and it seems that his presence with the Cavaliers has been great, the team is second in the conference and his numbers are very good, after eleven games the player has a record of 31.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists, no doubt if they seek to transcend in the Playoffs this player in combination with the rest of the team, will make Cavaliers a very dangerous squad.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, one of the best players in the league, is known for his three pointers that he scores with ease, in the previous NBA season he broke the record of three pointers, besides being the MVP of the All Star Game, his numbers were very good and after his return from injury he led the team to win the NBA championship and be again MVP of the finals, this season he comes with the same ambition to get another ring.
You saw it here first 🤫@Rakuten || #Empowered pic.twitter.com/sp4aqfX3SW— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 10, 2022
Cavaliers all-star roster
Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, Allen.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
Last season both teams had a short series of two games, it was the Warriors team that took the series with results that weren't too shocking, the first duel was a 104-89 victory and for the second confrontation the distance was smaller leaving an 82-96, we will see how they arrive to this Friday's duel, as their season has been very different.
Cavaliers continue to improve
The Cavaliers are a franchise that in recent years usually put together great players to empower them in the fight for the NBA title, the team comes from a previous season in which they were very close to qualify for the Playoffs, but injuries depleted the team and added another season without Playoffs, now in this new season the team has the hope of finally being able to be after more than three seasons without achieving it, the team is in the second position with a record of 8-3, the team before facing Warriors comes with two consecutive losses that have affected their position a little, to seek the NBA championship, the higher you are in the conference the more opportunities a team has to transcend and fight for the title and that is what the team aspires to.
Warriors are not convincing
The current NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, are not convincing at the beginning of the season, the team is being exhibited and each time is moving away from the top positions, keeping a team in great shape season after season is very complicated, however the Warriors know what it is to get up after falling being at the top, the current champion this season already accumulates more losses than wins, something is happening inside the team, recently they defeated the Kings in a tight 116-113 score, now four days later they have an important duel against the Cavaliers, a team that has looked solid, the victory at home will be important and they could start a winning streak that could be prolonged.
Contrasting duel in NBA
Cavaliers and Warriors will be a very interesting duel because of the moment both teams are going through, on the one hand, the champion is going through its worst moments of the season and on the other hand Cavaliers are going through a positive streak that has put them in the top positions, this clash has already been seen in the NBA Finals so the entertainment is guaranteed, as neither wants to be defeated.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Chase Center, at 10:00 pm ET.