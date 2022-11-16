New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets live?
The New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets game will be streamed live on Bally Sports.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option!
What time is the New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets NBA game?
This is the start time for the New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets game on November 16, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 PM on ESPN and TNT Sports
Chile: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Spain: 3:30 PM (November 8)
Mexico: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Denver Nuggets key player
Denver also has a great roster and the figure these days is a foreigner. He is Nikola Jokic, a 2.13 cm tall Serbian who plays as a center. He averages 21.2 points per game, 9.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists.
New York Knicks key player
In New York Knicks the presence of Rowan Alexander stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Detroit Pistons. In the season he has an average of 20.2 points per game, achieved in 12 games played, where he has an average of 35.2 minutes played per game.
Final starting five - Denver Nuggets
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Last starting five - New York Knicks
Cameron Reddish
Rowan Alexander
Jalen Brunson
Julius Randle
Isaiah Hartenstein
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are coming off a 126-103 win over the Chicago Bulls. They are currently second in the Western Conference of the NBA regular season and have a winning streak of one game won. The Nuggets left very good sensations last year and in this new beginning they want to show all their power.
New York Knicks
The Knicks defeated the Utah Jazz in their most recent game with a score of 118-111 in a very complicated game that finally ended in favor of the New York team. Now, the Knicks will look to beat Denver on the road and validate their winning momentum in the NBA regular season.
The match will be played at the Ball Arena
The Ball Arena (formerly known as the Pepsi Center) is a sports venue located in Denver, Colorado, United States. It is the home of the Denver Nuggets. This arena was built in 1999 and has a maximum capacity of 19,309 spectators for basketball games.
