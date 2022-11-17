Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Bulls' quintet
11. DeMar DeRozan.
44. Patrick Wiliams.
9. Nikola Vudevie.
8. Zach LaVine.
12. Ayo Dosunmu.
Magic's latest quintet
10. Bol Bol.
3. Chuma Okeke.
11. Mohamed Bamba.
22. Franz Wagner.
4. Jalen Suggs.
Magic's key player
The 2.18-meter tall basketball player will have to go forward and continue to add units to be able to get the Magic out of the last places of their conference.
Bulls' key player
Despite the bad moment his team is going through, he is capable of scoring big points in games, as he did last night when he scored 28 points.
Crushing defeat for the Magic
Orlando will have to look for a different way to play in order to get out of its two-game losing streak, but also to stay on that path, as it currently has a total of 11 games lost and only four wins.
Chicago on a losing streak
In the last game they lost to the Pelicans, with a resounding score of 124-110.
The match will be played at the United Center
The Magic vs Bulls match will be played at the United Center, in Chicago, USA with a capacity of 23,500 people.
It is a multi-sport arena named after its main sponsor, United Airlines, the airline that pays about $1.8 million annually to name the stadium.
It is currently home to the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the NBA's Chicago Bulls and replaces the old Chicago Stadium, which was demolished after the brand new United Center opened on August 18, 1994.
As an important fact, on the east side of the pavilion's exterior is the famous statue of Michael Jordan. And the pavilion is often referred to as "the house that Jordan built".
It will be a match between two teams that have been at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, with few victories and coming in with a consecutive losing streak.
Three games lost for the Bulls and two losses for the Magic in a row, so tonight they will want to get back to winning ways and one of the two will do it.