Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: NBA.com

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:26 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Magic vs Bulls NBA game on VAVEL

In a few moments we will present you all the details: data, statistics and the latest news of the match, in addition to the best coverage that you will surely love, we will also leave you the best moments and video highlights so you can enjoy them over and over again. Stay with us!
9:21 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Magic vs Bulls NBA 2022 live online

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. 

To follow the broadcast on digital platforms you can find it on NBA League Pass.

If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.

9:16 PMan hour ago

Latest Bulls' quintet

This is how the home team came out to face its rival in the previous game:

11. DeMar DeRozan.
44. Patrick Wiliams.
9. Nikola Vudevie.
8. Zach LaVine.
12. Ayo Dosunmu.

9:11 PM2 hours ago

Magic's latest quintet

The visitors used these elements as starters for their last game:

10. Bol Bol.
3. Chuma Okeke.
11. Mohamed Bamba.
22. Franz Wagner.
4. Jalen Suggs.

9:06 PM2 hours ago

Magic's key player

The Orlando team has in its ranks the pivot Bol Bol, who has managed to score a lot of points in recent games but without the result in favor. 

The 2.18-meter tall basketball player will have to go forward and continue to add units to be able to get the Magic out of the last places of their conference. 

9:01 PM2 hours ago

Bulls' key player

DeMar DeRozan has been one of the best players not only for Chicago, but in the NBA as a whole.

Despite the bad moment his team is going through, he is capable of scoring big points in games, as he did last night when he scored 28 points.

8:56 PM2 hours ago

Crushing defeat for the Magic

Tonight's visiting team comes in with a bruised spirit after a 108-126 loss to the Timberwolves. 

Orlando will have to look for a different way to play in order to get out of its two-game losing streak, but also to stay on that path, as it currently has a total of 11 games lost and only four wins. 

8:51 PM2 hours ago

Chicago on a losing streak

The home team is on a streak of three consecutive losses, and has been unable to win more than six games so far this season. 

In the last game they lost to the Pelicans, with a resounding score of 124-110.

8:46 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the United Center

 

The Magic vs Bulls match will be played at the United Center, in Chicago, USA with a capacity of 23,500 people.

It is a multi-sport arena named after its main sponsor, United Airlines, the airline that pays about $1.8 million annually to name the stadium. 

It is currently home to the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the NBA's Chicago Bulls and replaces the old Chicago Stadium, which was demolished after the brand new United Center opened on August 18, 1994.

As an important fact, on the east side of the pavilion's exterior is the famous statue of Michael Jordan. And the pavilion is often referred to as "the house that Jordan built".

 

8:41 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 NBA match: Magic vs Bulls Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

It will be a match between two teams that have been at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, with few victories and coming in with a consecutive losing streak. 

Three games lost for the Bulls and two losses for the Magic in a row, so tonight they will want to get back to winning ways and one of the two will do it. 

VAVEL Logo