Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons match live on TV and online?
The match Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons?
This is the start time of the Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons game on November 20, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Detroit Pistons
One of the players to watch out for in Detroit Pistons is Bojan Bogdanovic, the 33-year-old Croatian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 20 points.
Key player in Sacramento Kings
One of the most outstanding players in Sacramento Kings is Terence Davis, the 25-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 31 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 19, 2022 in the framework of the 2021-2022 NBA regular season, where Detroit Pistons managed to win by a score of 133 points against 131 for Sacramento Kings.
The player who scored the most points for Detroit Pistons in that game was Saddiq Bey with 30, while the player who scored the most points for Sacramento Kings in that game was Terence Davis with 35.
History Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Sacramento Kings, as of the last five games they have won three, while Detroit Pistons have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Sacramento Kings who has scored 595 points against 563 of Detroit Pistons.
Actuality - Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons has had a bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 17 games, they managed to win three and lose 14.
Detroit Pistons 111 - 115 Toronto Raptors
- Last three games
Los Angeles Clippers 96 - 91 Detroit Pistons
Los Angeles Lakers 128 - 121 Detroit Pistons
Actuality - Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings has had a regular performance in the current NBA season. After playing 14 games, they have won eight and lost six.
Sacramento Kings 122 - 115 Golden State Warriors
- Last three games
Sacramento Kings 122 - 115 Golden State Warriors
Sacramento Kings 153 - 121 Brooklyn Nets
Sacramento Kings 130 - 112 San Antonio Spurs
The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center Stadium
The match between Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons will take place at the Golden 1 Center Stadium in the city of Sacramento (United States), said stadium is where the Sacramento Kings Team plays its home games, it was built in 2016 and has a capacity for approximately 17,500 spectators.
