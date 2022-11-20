Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs Mexico City Capitanes: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA G-League

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Vipers vs Capitanes live of the NBA G-League Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Capitanes CDMX live for the 2022-2023 NBA G-League Regular Season, as well as the most recent information that emerges from the Arena Ciudad de México. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs Capitanes CDMX online and live in the Regular Season NBA G-League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs Capitanes CDMX match in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 20 hours in Star+
Brazil: 21 hours on Star+
Chile: 20 hours in Star+
Colombia: 19 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 19 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 20 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 02 hours without transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 20 hours on Star+
Peru: 19 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 21 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 20 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Alfonzo McKinnie, a must see player!
The Capitanes guard is back on the court with those from Mexico City, in the Showcase Cup he averaged 24.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists with which he managed to receive an opportunity with the Chicago Bulls. In the NBA he was part of the Chicago team until the end of the season where he was a great player coming off the bench, however the team cut him before the Playoffs. In his return with Capitanes he will seek to remain the leader of the offense and look for another opportunity in the NBA. His connection with players like Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier and Orlando Méndez to get the Captains to the NBA G-League playoffs.
How does Capitanes get here?
The Mexico City team starts its first official season as part of the NBA G-League, the Mexican team has not been able to fully take part in the competition and it was not until last season that it managed to participate in the Showcase Cup. In this , the Captains finished with a record of 4 wins and 8 losses, being left out of the ShowCase Cup Playoffs. However, with few games the team managed to get 3 of their players to receive an opportunity in the NBA being Gary Clarck, Alfonzo McKinnie and MattMoney. For its official debut throughout the season, the team has made a significant investment, in addition to now playing home games in Mexico City. The team led by Ramón Sánchez Díaz presents a squad full of young Latin American talent and players with extensive international and NBA experience. These include Alfonzo McKinnie, Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier, Orlando Mendez and Bruno Caboclo. Although, the Capitanes are not a team affiliated with another in the NBA, but they will seek to leave Mexico on high and fight for a place in the G-League Playoffs and start their history in this competition in the best way.
Louis King, a must see player!
The Rio Grande Valley forward is one of the new additions to the team for this new season. The young forward started the season in good shape with the Vipers where he marches with a record of 24.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game with the Rio Grande Valley team, King played in the NBA G-League with the Stockton Kings last season , although the team failed to qualify for the Western Conference Playoffs. Now, it seems that this will be one of the team's starters and his mission will be to lead the Vipers to the G-League Playoffs and show an improvement in his level to attract the NBA spotlight again and earn a call with the Houston team. His connection with the likes of Willie Cauley-Stein and Eron Gordon will be critical to fulfilling the team's aspirations.
How does the Vipers arrive?
The defending champions start a new season after winning their fourth NBA G-League title. The team record was 24 wins and 10 losses to advance to the playoffs where they knocked out the Texas Legends and Agua Caliente Clippers to get into the final, where they beat the Delaware Blue Coats in two games. Like every G-League season, the teams are almost entirely renewed and this is the case of the Vipers. For the 2022-2023 season the team has great players like Eron Gordon, Willie Cauley-Stein, Josh Reaves, Cassius Stanley and Trhae Mitchell, in addition to the 2 players who will have the "Two-Way" contract, which will participate with the Houston Rockets and the Vipers, these players are Trevor Hudgins and Darius Days. The objective of those led by Kevin Burleson will be to seek to get back into the NBA G-League playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Arena Ciudad de México located in Mexico City will host this season duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in a good way in the Western Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 22,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Capitanes CDMX match, corresponding to the NBA G-League 2022-2023 Regular Season. The match will take place at the Arena Ciudad de México, at 8:00 p.m.