Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

What time is the Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets game on September 25, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
History
In the last year, they have met five times. Incredibly, the Brooklyn Nets have the edge with four wins, while the Pacers have just one.
Key player - Brooklyn Nets
Even with their steady start, Brooklyn Nets can be proud of their roster and one of their best players. Forward Kevin Durant, 34 years old and 2.08 cm, accumulates 28.8 points per game, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Key player - Indiana Pacers
With this good balance of the season, the Pacers have already outlined their great figure among all their great roster. His name is Tyrese Haliburton, he plays as a point guard, measures 1.96 cm and at only 22 years old, accumulates 19.9 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 10.8 assists.
Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have a more complicated outlook. They are practically at the bottom of the table, ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference and 20th in the league. They have played 19 games, have nine wins and 10 losses and accumulate a PCT of 0.474, which is clearly not a good balance for Brooklyn.
Indiana Pacers
For the moment, Indiana Pacers maintains a good performance. With 17 games played, they are ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference and ninth in the league. They maintain a PCT of 0.588 and have 10 wins and seven losses, which makes for a good balance for Indiana this season.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this game is the Gainbridge Fieldhouse located in the city of Indianapolis in the state of Indiana. This sports pavilion is the official home of the Indiana Pacers of the NBA, the Indiana Fever of the WNBA, the Indiana Ice of the USHL and between 2001 and 2004, the Indiana Firebirds of the AFL. It was previously called Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but changed its name a couple of years ago. This venue replaced Market Square Arena as the official home of the Pacers. In 2002, it was one of the venues of the Basketball World Cup, hosted three editions of the Big Ten Conference and from 2006 to 2011, it was consecutively the venue for this event. It has also hosted swimming competitions and WWE events and is often a favorite venue for concerts. It has a capacity of 18,345 spectators for basketball and 14,400 for field hockey.
