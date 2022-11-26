Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Spurs player
Keldon Johnson, a 23 year old forward, is taking advantage of the fact that his team usually generates great stars, for a team that wants to renew itself this player fits perfectly in its equation, in the current season his numbers are: 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, without a doubt the player will have to be noticed game after game to get into the Playoffs.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, one of the best players in the NBA in recent years, is not having a good time with the Lakers team, although they were recently champions, James has not had a great roster available due to injuries of teammates and low performance, the King has been in charge of putting the team on his shoulders, but his effort has not been translated into good results, now with a small positive streak the NBA star must give his best version to not break the streak.
Transition buckets by bron ✔️ pic.twitter.com/UN8LeP5rSp— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 26, 2022
Spurs all-star roster
Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Face to face
Last season Lakers and Spurs faced each other in a four-game series, that series ended even at two games per team, now this season Lakers and Spurs already faced each other in a recent occasion and Lakers came out victorious by beating San Antonio 92-123, this Friday and Saturday they will face each other and there will only be one duel left to close the series.
Spurs in search of their best level
San Antonio Spurs, is not going through its best moment and now does not seem to be able to reach a Play-In position, the team has among its roster 11 players under 23 years old, something new in this institution, the Spurs stand out for the generation of great players, but in recent seasons they have not been able to place in the Playoffs, the bet for this season is to fight again for a place near the tenth position, but the last results do not assure that they can reach the mid-table, they are currently in the 13th position with a 6-13 record, the bad news is that they accumulate six consecutive defeats, the last one against Pelicans, the time for a reaction is now or maybe later they can no longer achieve their goals.
Los Angeles Lakers for series lead
The Lakers continue to fall and fail to have a positive winning streak, the negative results have been constant since last season, Lakers have a starting team with a lot of talent, but at the same time very dependent on LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they have not been enough to make the team transcend, after winning the title a few seasons ago, Injuries have been an important factor in the team's competition since last season, Lakers is in the 14th position with a 5-11 record, Suns finished with a three game winning streak and the good news was that Davis got to play more minutes, being the player with more points, now they have a couple of games against Spurs and that will define their position in the standings at the end of the weekend.
Duel of the bottom teams in the West
The NBA season has not been good for some teams after almost twenty games played, from now on we start to see the teams that aspire to reach the finals, but, on the other hand, there are teams that can not lift the bad step and continue to sink to the bottom, Lakers and Spurs are going through this negative streak that has them at the bottom of the table and will seek a victory that will help them improve their record.
