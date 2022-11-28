Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score!
How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream on TV and Online?
The Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers game will not have a live television broadcast.
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Philadelphia 76ers
In Philadelphia 76ers the presence of Shake Milton stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Orlando Magic. In the season he has an average of 9.5 points per game, achieved in 15 games played, where he has an average of 20.7 minutes played per game.
Key player - Atlanta Hawks
In Atlanta Hawks stands out the presence of John Collins. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Miami Heat. In the season he has an average of 12.1 points per game, achieved in 19 games played, where he has an average of 31.9 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers
8- De'Anthony Melton
12- Tobias Harris
17- P. J. Tucker
18- Shake Milton
Last starting five - Atlante Hawks
11- Trae Young
12- De'Andre Hunter
17- Onyeka Okongwu
20- John Collins
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers come into this game after defeating Orlando Magic twice in the last four days, which served to resume a little winning ways, which they hope to maintain in this game. With a percentage of .550, they are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks comes from a loss at home against Miami Heat. So far, the season is having acceptable results, however, accumulates two lost games and this game is expected to be the one that helps to end that little slump. Currently, with a percentage of .550, they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.