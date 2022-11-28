Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AM27 minutes ago

Tune in here Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers live game, as well as the latest information from the Wells Fargo Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
7:55 AM32 minutes ago

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers game will not have a live television broadcast.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:50 AM37 minutes ago

What time is the Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers of November 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass

7:45 AM42 minutes ago

Key player - Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia 76ers the presence of Shake Milton stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Orlando Magic. In the season he has an average of 9.5 points per game, achieved in 15 games played, where he has an average of 20.7 minutes played per game.

7:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta Hawks stands out the presence of John Collins. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Miami Heat. In the season he has an average of 12.1 points per game, achieved in 19 games played, where he has an average of 31.9 minutes played per game.

7:35 AMan hour ago

Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers

5- Montrezl Harrell

8- De'Anthony Melton

12- Tobias Harris

17- P. J. Tucker

18- Shake Milton

7:30 AMan hour ago

Last starting five - Atlante Hawks

5- Dejounte Murray

11- Trae Young

12- De'Andre Hunter

17- Onyeka Okongwu

20- John Collins

7:25 AMan hour ago

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers come into this game after defeating Orlando Magic twice in the last four days, which served to resume a little winning ways, which they hope to maintain in this game. With a percentage of .550, they are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

7:20 AMan hour ago

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks comes from a loss at home against Miami Heat. So far, the season is having acceptable results, however, accumulates two lost games and this game is expected to be the one that helps to end that little slump. Currently, with a percentage of .550, they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

7:15 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Wells Fargo Center

The Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, located in the city of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania, United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 21,600 spectators.

 
7:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo