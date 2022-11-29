Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream and Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Arrival at the stadium
Arrival at the stadium - Jazz
Snow’s not slowing us down ❄️#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/W59tl7kGec— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 29, 2022
Referee assignments
James Capers will be the Crew Chief, Tre Maddox will be the referee and Natalie Sago will be the Umpire.
Injury report - Chicago Bulls
Lonzo Ball will remain out until the end of December with a knee injury and Alex Caruso remains in doubt until lineups are confirmed.
Injury report - Utah Jazz
Utah's Mike Conley is out until early December with a leg injury, and in a few minutes, it will be known whether or not Lauri Markkanen can play today.
45 minutes to go!
In 45 minutes the game will start at the Vivint Arena. The line-ups will be confirmed in a few moments.
How to watch Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls Live Stream on TV and Online?
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls live game, as well as the latest information from the Vivint Arena.
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls game on September 29, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
History
In the last two years, they have met five times. The Utah Jazz hold the advantage with four wins, while the Chicago Bulls have only managed to win once.
Key player - Bulls
DeMar DeRozan is the Bulls' point guard of choice. The 33-year-old, 6-foot-6, holds a career average of 26.5 shots per game, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Key player - Jazz
The Jazz have a big power forward they imported from Finland. Lauri Markkanen, the 2.13 cm, 25-year-old native of the European country, is averaging 21.7 points per game, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Unfortunately, he suffered a minor knee injury and it is not yet known if he will play in this game.
Chicago Bulls
The Bulls are 19 games into the season with eight wins and 11 losses. It's a fairly consistent streak that for now keeps them in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference with a PCT of 0.421 and in the league overall, they rank 23rd.
Utah Jazz
The Jazz remain on a very even keel at the moment. The team currently ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 22 games played of which 12 they have won and the other 10 have ended in defeat. They maintain a PCT of 0.545 and in the league overall, they rank 14th.
Stadium
The designated arena for this game is the Vivint Arena located in the city of Salt Lake City in the state of Utah. It was inaugurated in 1991 and is owned by Larry Miller and is the official home of the Utah Jazz of the NBA. It has hosted the Western Athletic Conference in '93, '94 and '95, the 1993 All-Star Game, the 1995 Ice Skating Championships and several events of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. It has changed its name three times. First, it was called Delta Center, referring to the Delta Air Lines airline that connects in the city. Then, it was renamed EnergySolutions due to the sponsorship of the nuclear waste company and finally, since 2015, the security company Vivint, carries the name of the sports venue. It has a capacity of 19,911 spectators for basketball and 14,000 for field hockey.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match.