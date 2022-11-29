Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream and Score Updates (0-0)


LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:15 PMa few seconds ago

Injury report

Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic are the Hawks' casualties for this game.

Jaden Springer, P.J. Tucker, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden are the Sixers' losses for this game.

7:12 PM3 minutes ago

Starting five - Philadelphia 76ers

To be confirmed.
7:12 PM3 minutes ago

Starting five - Atlanta Hawks

To be confirmed.
7:11 PM4 minutes ago

Last five matches - Philadelphia 76ers

November 27: 103-133 vs Magic (Won)

November 25: 99-107 vs Magic (Won)

November 23: 107-101 vs Hornets (Lost)

November 22: 115-106 vs Nets (Won)

November 19: 109-121 vs Timberwolves (Lost)

7:11 PM5 minutes ago

Last five matches - Atlanta Hawks

November 27: 98-106 vs Heat (Lost)

November 25: 128-122 vs Rockets (Lost)

November 23: 115-106 vs Kings (Won)

November 22: 114-102 vs Cavaliers (Lost)

November 19: 124-122 vs Raptors (Won)

7:00 PM16 minutes ago

Last match between the two teams

The most recent game between the two teams was last November 12, when they met for the second time this season, which ended in a 121-109 victory for the Philadelphia 76ers.

6:55 PM21 minutes ago

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers history

These two teams have met 406 times. The statistics favor the Philadelphia 76ers who have emerged victorious 208 times, while the Atlanta Hawks have been victorious 198 times.

In the regular season

Facing each other in regular seasons, these two teams have met 392 times. The statistics favor the Philadelphia 76ers, who have won 199 times, while the Atlanta Hawks have won 193 times.

6:50 PM26 minutes ago

How players from both teams arrived at the Wells Fargo Center

6:45 PM31 minutes ago

Welcome back

We're ready to bring you the action from this Atlanta Hawks-Philadelphia 76ers matchup.
6:40 PM36 minutes ago

Tune in here Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers live game, as well as the latest information from the Wells Fargo Center.
6:35 PM41 minutes ago

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers game will not have a live television broadcast.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:30 PMan hour ago

What time is the Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers of November 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass

6:25 PMan hour ago

Key player - Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia 76ers the presence of Shake Milton stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Orlando Magic. In the season he has an average of 9.5 points per game, achieved in 15 games played, where he has an average of 20.7 minutes played per game.

6:20 PMan hour ago

Key player - Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta Hawks stands out the presence of John Collins. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Miami Heat. In the season he has an average of 12.1 points per game, achieved in 19 games played, where he has an average of 31.9 minutes played per game.

6:15 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers

5- Montrezl Harrell

8- De'Anthony Melton

12- Tobias Harris

17- P. J. Tucker

18- Shake Milton

6:10 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Atlante Hawks

5- Dejounte Murray

11- Trae Young

12- De'Andre Hunter

17- Onyeka Okongwu

20- John Collins

6:05 PMan hour ago

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers come into this game after defeating Orlando Magic twice in the last four days, which served to resume a little winning ways, which they hope to maintain in this game. With a percentage of .550, they are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

6:00 PMan hour ago

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks comes from a loss at home against Miami Heat. So far, the season is having acceptable results, however, accumulates two lost games and this game is expected to be the one that helps to end that little slump. Currently, with a percentage of .550, they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

5:55 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Wells Fargo Center

The Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, located in the city of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania, United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 21,600 spectators.

 
5:50 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
