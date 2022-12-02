Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

1:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass 

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards of 2th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

12:50 PMan hour ago
Photo: Wizards
12:45 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for the Wizards

Deni Avdija

Kyle Kuzma

Kristaps Porzingis

Bradley Beal

Monte Morris

12:40 PMan hour ago

Wizards' Situation

Delon Wright, with a muscle injury, and Rui Hachimura, with an ankle injury, are the casualties of Wes Unseld Jr
12:35 PMan hour ago

Wizards' roster

F: Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, Isaiah Todd, Anthony Gill, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, Taj Gibson

F-C: Daniel Gafford, Vernon Carey Jr., Kristaps Porzingis

G: Johnny Davis, Bradley Beal, Devon Dotson, Will Barton, Jordan Goodwin, Monte Morris, Delon Wright

Coach: Wes Unseld Jr

12:30 PMan hour ago
Foto: Charlotte Hornets
12:25 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Hornets

Jalen McDaniels

P.J. Washington

Mason Plumlee

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Theo Maledon

12:20 PM2 hours ago

Hornets' Situation

Steve Clifford will be without Dennis Smith Jr. and LaMelo Ball, both with ankle injuries, Gordon Hayward with a shoulder injury, Cody Martin with muscle problems, and Terry Rozier with discomfort.
12:15 PM2 hours ago

Hornets' roster

F: Cody Martin, Gordon Hayward, JT Thor, P.J. Washington

F-G: Kelly Oubre Jr.

G: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens, Dennis Smith Jr., Theo Maledon

F-C: Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee

C: Mark Williams, Nick Richards

C-F: Kai Jones

Coach: Steve Clifford

12:10 PM2 hours ago

Latest Results

Brooklyn Nets 113-107 Washington Wizards 

Washington Wizards 142-127 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Boston Celtics 130-121 Washington Wizards 

Miami Heat 110-107 Washington Wizards 

Miami Heat 113-105 Washington Wizards 

Washington Wizards 106-102 Charlotte Hornets 

Washington Wizards 107-106 Miami Heat 

Washington Wizards 120-121 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Washington Wizards 102-92 Memphis Grizzlies 

Washington Wizards 121-112 Utah Jazz 

Washington Wizards 113-105 Dallas Mavericks 

Charlotte Hornets 100-108 Washington Wizards 

Memphis Grizzlies 103-97 Washington Wizards 

Washington Wizards 86-128 Brooklyn Nets 

Philadelphia 76ers 111-121 Washington Wizards 

Washington Wizards 111-118 Philadelphia 76ers 

Boston Celtics 112-94 Washington Wizards 

Washington Wizards 117-127 Indiana Pacers 

Washington Wizards 120-99 Detroit Pistons 

Cleveland Cavaliers 117-107 Washington Wizards 

Washington Wizards 102-100 Chicago Bulls 

Indiana Pacers 107-114 Washington Wizards 

12:05 PM2 hours ago

Wizards

In ninth place, the Washington Wizards also have a loss, to the Brooklyn Nets. The Wizards have accumulated 11 wins and 11 losses from 22 games played.
12:00 PM2 hours ago

Latest Results

Boston Celtics 140-105 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 110-108 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers 

Washington Wizards 106-102 Charlotte Hornets 

Cleveland Cavaliers 132-122 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 113-125 Indiana Pacers 

Orlando Magic 105-112 Charlotte Hornets 

Miami Heat 132-115 Charlotte Hornets 

Miami Heat 117-112 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 95-105 Portland Trail Blazers 

Charlotte Hornets 100-108 Washington Wizards 

Charlotte Hornets 94-98 Brooklyn Nets 

Memphis Grizzlies 130-99 Charlotte Hornets 

Chicago Bulls 106-88 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 108-115 Sacramento Kings 

Charlotte Hornets 120-113 Golden State Warriors 

Orlando Magic 113-93 Charlotte Hornets 

New York Knicks 134-131 Charlotte Hornets 

Atlanta Hawks 109-126 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 112-124 New Orleans Pelicans 

San Antonio Spurs 102-129 Charlotte Hornets 

11:55 AM2 hours ago

Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a loss to the Eastern Conference leader Boston Celtics. Of the 15 teams, the Hornets are in 13th position, having lost 15 times and won six.
11:50 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards, live this Friday (2), at the Spectrum Center, at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
11:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
