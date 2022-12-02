Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards match live?
What time is Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for the Wizards
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Bradley Beal
Monte Morris
Wizards' Situation
Wizards' roster
F-C: Daniel Gafford, Vernon Carey Jr., Kristaps Porzingis
G: Johnny Davis, Bradley Beal, Devon Dotson, Will Barton, Jordan Goodwin, Monte Morris, Delon Wright
Coach: Wes Unseld Jr
Probable lineup for the Hornets
P.J. Washington
Mason Plumlee
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Theo Maledon
Hornets' Situation
Hornets' roster
F-G: Kelly Oubre Jr.
G: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens, Dennis Smith Jr., Theo Maledon
F-C: Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee
C: Mark Williams, Nick Richards
C-F: Kai Jones
Coach: Steve Clifford
Latest Results
Washington Wizards 142-127 Minnesota Timberwolves
Boston Celtics 130-121 Washington Wizards
Miami Heat 110-107 Washington Wizards
Miami Heat 113-105 Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards 106-102 Charlotte Hornets
Washington Wizards 107-106 Miami Heat
Washington Wizards 120-121 Oklahoma City Thunder
Washington Wizards 102-92 Memphis Grizzlies
Washington Wizards 121-112 Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards 113-105 Dallas Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets 100-108 Washington Wizards
Memphis Grizzlies 103-97 Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards 86-128 Brooklyn Nets
Philadelphia 76ers 111-121 Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards 111-118 Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics 112-94 Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards 117-127 Indiana Pacers
Washington Wizards 120-99 Detroit Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers 117-107 Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards 102-100 Chicago Bulls
Indiana Pacers 107-114 Washington Wizards
Wizards
Latest Results
Charlotte Hornets 110-108 Minnesota Timberwolves
Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards 106-102 Charlotte Hornets
Cleveland Cavaliers 132-122 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 113-125 Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic 105-112 Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat 132-115 Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat 117-112 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 95-105 Portland Trail Blazers
Charlotte Hornets 100-108 Washington Wizards
Charlotte Hornets 94-98 Brooklyn Nets
Memphis Grizzlies 130-99 Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls 106-88 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 108-115 Sacramento Kings
Charlotte Hornets 120-113 Golden State Warriors
Orlando Magic 113-93 Charlotte Hornets
New York Knicks 134-131 Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks 109-126 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 112-124 New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs 102-129 Charlotte Hornets
