Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

“We’ve been doing a lot of pre-workout together (creating more plays and tweaking and creating new concepts within the offense)”, he said.“Just trying to pick up the pace and find more chemistry with the guys.”
“It’s not the case. It's surprising (given) how hard we worked,”
“We compete. We kind of have this mentality that it doesn’t matter who is there. on the ground, our work and our goal is take the slack where it needs to be.”
“Honestly, do you think that? "You can't say enough with this group," said Shamet.“We have a lot of hard working guys.
“(Chemistry) – by design. you have to put the right kind of guys together and once you get there You have to build a culture on the court with the coaches and the players.
“And we do tremendous work here. From James (General Manager James Jones) to the training team. He bleeds.”
“They have a lot of high-IQ players,”, he said.“… there are lots of high IQ guys who know how to play and where to be.”
“Were going to need them,” You know it's been a success for us for the last two years. We need to stick with it.
“These guys are working, before training and after training they come together as a unit. They are going at full speed.”
There is no ego among the depth charge.
"They have veteran players that play together...that continuity makes the difference,"
“Only! I think guys who've been in those situations, who've been in those environments, like him at Golden State, don't like a lot of phases for a guy like that," Williams said after the win over Dallas.
“If it affects him, he knows how to deal with it and he already knows how to deal with it. Have you been around guys who've been around? they've been through these situations before. I think it rubs off on you... the desire to make that shot, much less actually do it, says a lot about who he is.
“I feel like the guys who have been in those environments, who have been in those practices, who have been in those games handle those situations much better than the guys who haven’t.”
“My role there? "Out, Coach just told me to be aggressive and do what I do," he said after the Mavericks game.“I missed a few shots early on, but it started to come in towards the end. .”
"T-Craig " "He's on the boards like crazy," Payne said after a recent workout. doing great – picking up offensive rebounds, getting extra possessions for us. Especially for the second unit: he guards the primetime guy. doing (everything).”
"Nah, Im trying to score first," Payne said.“One thing the coach insists – he always says 'trust your work'... how to take a risk, remove doubts. And I put my work.
“So, immediately, as I am doing 3, this is already done. give me This gives me the opportunity to get into painting, so I'm always looking to score first.”
“I feel that sometimes when you do something, If you try to pass first, you can stop being aggressive”, said Payne.“So I always try to be aggressive first – dial first – and then try to pass.”
“Well, it usually is. "That's where I strike him out anyway, so I usually give him a three-minute break and then bring him to close," Williams said after the game. It was for us but Cam (Payne) came in, we had good pace and I felt it was the move to stay with Cam.”
“ He's so valuable”, said CP3. “The energy and pace he plays with, he gives so much. So many plays that Jock, DA (Deandre Ayton) and Biz (Biyombo) - many of the open 3s we get are because of their unselfishness in the way they roll and run on the ground.
Probable Phoenix Suns!
SG - Devin Booker
SF - Torrey Craig
PF - Mikal Bridges
C - DeAndre Ayton.
How do the Phoenix Suns arrive?
Speak up, Stephen Silas!
“He did a good job,” just a hardcover because Jokić is a hardcover. He's big and when he misses he gets his own rebound. He makes all the plays. Al-P (Alperen) did his best and did a good job, but this is the best. the performance of the MVP (Jokić) we saw.”
"I wasn’t disappointed with our readiness... pretty much all season long," Against teams like this, you’ You can't just easily jump into these games. You have to go in with a defensive mindset, a hardball mindset, a togetherness mindset. I was disappointed with how we started the game.''
Probable Houston Rockets!
SG - Kevin Porter Jr.
SF - Eric Gordon
PF - Jabari Smith
C - Alperen Sengun.