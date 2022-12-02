Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets live game, as well as the latest information from State Farm Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets game on December 2, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
History
In the last two years, the two teams have met five times. The advantage goes to the Denver Nuggets, who have won four times. The Atlanta Hawks have won just once.
Key player - Nuggets
Denver also has a great roster and the figure these days is a foreigner. He is Nikola Jokic, a 2.13 cm tall Serbian who plays as a center. He averages 22.7 points per game, 9.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists.
Key player - Hawks
Trae Young is one of the Hawks' favorite point guards. The 6-foot-1, 24-year-old Young is averaging 27.8 points per game, 2.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists, making him one of the team's top scorers.
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets are off to a somewhat distant start from their rival. Contrary to the Hawks, they have played 21 games and have 14 wins and seven losses. They are in the number two spot in the Western Conference and in the overall standings they are well ahead of their opponent in the fourth spot. They have a PCT of 0.667.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks have had a good start to the season with 12 wins and 10 losses, which ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with a PCT of 0.545 and twelfth in the league overall.
Stadium
The venue where this game will be played will be the State Farm Arena, a sports pavilion located in the city of Atlanta in the state of Georgia. It was inaugurated in 1999 and since then it has been the official home of the Atlanta Trashers of the NHL, the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA and the Georgia Force of the Arena Football League. It is owned by the investment group Atlanta Spirit, LLC, which also owns the Trashers and the Hawks. This arena is also used for concerts and multiple events and for them they have a capacity of 21,000 spectators. For basketball, they have a capacity of 20,300 spectators and for ice hockey, 18,750 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.