Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards of December 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brooklyn Nets Last Lineup
Brooklyn Nets Ultimate Quintet:
Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton.
Washington Wizards Last Lineup
The last five of Washington Wizards:
Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, and Bradley Beal.
Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First power forward Kevin Durant (#7), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 32.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who this season has managed to average 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1 assist per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Kyrie Irving (#11) will be key to assisting, he is considered the best player on the team and averages 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets in the tournament
The Brooklyn Nets had a good start to the regular season, with 16 wins and 12 losses, establishing themselves in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 10 against the Indiana Pacers, where the Brooklyn Nets won 136-133 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Brooklyn Nets earned their sixteenth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Washington Wizards Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Bradley Beal (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Kristaps Porzingis (#6) who this season has managed to average 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, power forward Kyle Kuzma (#33) will be key to being a backup player, he had an excellent tournament last season and this season he has averaged 17.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Washington Wizards in the tournament
The Washington Wizards have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had a regular start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 11 wins and 16 losses, they are in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they were left out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to get back into the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 10 against the LA Clippers, where the Washington Wizards lost 114-107 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, earning their 16th loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Capital One Arena will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Washington D.C., United States. Since December 2, 1997, it has been the home of the Washington Wizards, has a capacity of 20,356 spectators and cost 507 million dollars to build.