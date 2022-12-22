Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Paul George!
“As you all know, this is the best way to go! It is very special to me and my family,” Paul George told the families with his mother, father and two daughters seated among the groups. “When I was very little, my mom had a stroke and she got sick and it was hard. It was hard for us, for me, at a young age to go through this and it was hard for my mother to go through this. It brought us together, it strengthened us, and God really blessed us. So with this, my family - my mom, my kids, my dad - we wanted to extend this to other families who are dealing with the same circumstances. É that's what we're here for. To attract support for you and raise awareness of how to prevent it.”
“ something we want to do every year,” George continued. “We are always here for you and thank you again. Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas. Any of these gifts that we just gave you, you can open them. Feel free; Feel free, kids, cut to the chase.''
“The thing that kept registering in my head was, “If my mom made it through what she went through, this must be a piece of cake”” said.
Probable Los Angeles Clippers!
PG - John Wall
SG - Reggie Jackson
SF - Terance Mann
PF - Kawhi Leonard
C - Ivica Zubac.
How do the Los Angeles Clippers arrive?
The Los Angeles Clippers have a positive season campaign with 18 wins and 14 losses. In the last match, they beat the Washington Wizards and recovered from the loss to the Phoenix Suns. Today, the Clippers occupy the 5º Western Conference placement.
Speak up, Clifford!
“They kind of hounded us there; "[LaMelo] left in the bottom of the third and had momentum," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said after his 300th career win. and I believe it was he hit a three, played the ball forward for a two, then he hit another three. He had both floaters on the lane. He lives in the paint, even when they pair up He's always with him. He finds a way to get the ball into the basket. He's got a lot of guts. You are confident and really want to win. You don't have to worry about his competitive spirit.”
“ You could tell in the locker room that the guys were happy,” added Clifford. “ good to win like that. Win away from home against a team that has been playing well. We had to win the fourth period. We made plays, we had good defensive possessions, so we won for the right reasons and that always helps too.
Probable Charlotte Hornets!
PG - LaMelo Ball
SG - Terry Rozier
SF - Gordon Hayward
PF - Jalen McDaniels
C - Mason Plumlee.
How do the Charlotte Hornets arrive?
The Charlotte Hornets has a negative campaign of eight wins and 23 losses in the league, one of the worst, beating only Detroit Pistons, which has the same number of wins and has more losses. In the last game, the Hornets defeated the Sacramento Kings away from home in an amazing game.
The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena
The Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Clippers game will be played at Crypto.com Arena, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
