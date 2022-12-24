Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat live game, as well as the latest information from the FTX Arena.
How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

What time is the Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat of December 23rd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (24 de diciembre) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - Miami Heat

In Miami Heat, the presence of Bam Adebayo stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Chicago Bulls. He averages 20.9 points per game in 29 games played, where he has an average of 35.0 minutes played per game.

Key player - Indiana Pacers

In Indiana Pacers the presence of Tyrese Haliburton stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Boston Celtics. He has averaged 20.0 points per game in 30 games played, with an average of 33.5 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Miami Heat

4- Victor Oladipo

13- Bam Adebayo

14- Tyler Herro

24- Haywood Highsmith

31- Max Strus

Last starting five - Indiana Pacers

0- Tyrese Haliburton

2- Andrew Nembhard

24- Buddy Hield

23- Aaron Nesmith

33- Myles Turner

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are coming from being defeated at home by the Chicago Bulls. So far this season they have not been very fruitful, just like their opponent, but they are on equal terms, as they are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .500, product of 16 wins and 16 losses.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a surprising home win over the Boston Celtics. Although the season has not been very good, this win can help them improve their results. They are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference with a .500 percentage, product of 16 wins and 16 losses.

The match will be played at the FTX Arena

The Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat game will be played at the FTX Arena, located in the city of Miami, Florida, United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,600 spectators.
Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat

Live Updates
