Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Live Score!
How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat game for NBA?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (24 de diciembre) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Miami Heat
In Miami Heat, the presence of Bam Adebayo stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Chicago Bulls. He averages 20.9 points per game in 29 games played, where he has an average of 35.0 minutes played per game.
Key player - Indiana Pacers
In Indiana Pacers the presence of Tyrese Haliburton stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Boston Celtics. He has averaged 20.0 points per game in 30 games played, with an average of 33.5 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Miami Heat
13- Bam Adebayo
14- Tyler Herro
24- Haywood Highsmith
31- Max Strus
Last starting five - Indiana Pacers
2- Andrew Nembhard
24- Buddy Hield
23- Aaron Nesmith
33- Myles Turner
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are coming from being defeated at home by the Chicago Bulls. So far this season they have not been very fruitful, just like their opponent, but they are on equal terms, as they are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .500, product of 16 wins and 16 losses.
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are coming off a surprising home win over the Boston Celtics. Although the season has not been very good, this win can help them improve their results. They are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference with a .500 percentage, product of 16 wins and 16 losses.