Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2022

Tune in here Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons Live Score in NBA Season 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons match for the NBA Season 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA Season 2022?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons of December 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons
The Los Angeles Clippers have dominated the series in recent games, as they have won seven in a row and have not lost since 2019, although that time it was at home.
Detroit Pistons 91-96 Los Angeles Clippers, season 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 106-102 Detroit Pistons, season 2022
Detroit Pistons 96-107 Los Angeles Clippers, 2021 season
Los Angeles Clippers 100-98 Detroit Pistons, 2021 season
Detroit Pistons 124-131 Los Angeles Clippers, season 2021
Key player Detroit Pistons
He has not been able to be the protagonist as he has done in other teams, but Bojan Bogdanović should have a greater presence with the ball to try to help to get out of the bad streak and, although the qualification seems very complicated, at least not to be in the last positions.
Key player Los Angeles Clippers
He has struggled a bit due to injuries and that is why he has missed some games, but there is no doubt that what Paul George brings to this team makes the difference and is expected to have a good game for this Monday's game.
Last lineup Detroit Pistons
44 Bojan Bogdanovic, small forward; 28 Isaiah Stewart, small forward; 0 Jalen Duren, center; 7 Killian Hayes, point guard; 23 Jaden Ivey, point guard.
Last lineup Los Angeles Clippers
2 Kawhi Leonard, small forward; 8 Marcus Morris, small forward; 40 Ivica Zubac, center; 13 Paul George, point guard; 1 Reggie Jackson, point guard.
Detroit Pistons: Getting back on track
After two straight visits, the Detroit Pistons return home with the mission to get back to winning ways and get out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference, where they have already been surpassed even by the Charlotte Hornets.
Los Angeles Clippers: for the first places
After a couple of days off for the holidays, the Los Angeles Clippers return to action with the mission of getting the victory in a game that seems to be a must, especially considering that the fight for the top of the NBA Western Conference is very close and the difference is only a couple of games.
The Kick-off
The Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons match will be played at the Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
