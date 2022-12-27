Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons Live Score in NBA Season 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons match for the NBA Season 2022 on VAVEL US.
2:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons of December 26th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Last games Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons

The Los Angeles Clippers have dominated the series in recent games, as they have won seven in a row and have not lost since 2019, although that time it was at home.

Detroit Pistons 91-96 Los Angeles Clippers, season 2022

Los Angeles Clippers 106-102 Detroit Pistons, season 2022

Detroit Pistons 96-107 Los Angeles Clippers, 2021 season

Los Angeles Clippers 100-98 Detroit Pistons, 2021 season

Detroit Pistons 124-131 Los Angeles Clippers, season 2021

2:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player Detroit Pistons

He has not been able to be the protagonist as he has done in other teams, but Bojan Bogdanović should have a greater presence with the ball to try to help to get out of the bad streak and, although the qualification seems very complicated, at least not to be in the last positions.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player Los Angeles Clippers

He has struggled a bit due to injuries and that is why he has missed some games, but there is no doubt that what Paul George brings to this team makes the difference and is expected to have a good game for this Monday's game.
Foto: Marca
Image: Marca
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Detroit Pistons

44 Bojan Bogdanovic, small forward; 28 Isaiah Stewart, small forward; 0 Jalen Duren, center; 7 Killian Hayes, point guard; 23 Jaden Ivey, point guard.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Los Angeles Clippers

2 Kawhi Leonard, small forward; 8 Marcus Morris, small forward; 40 Ivica Zubac, center; 13 Paul George, point guard; 1 Reggie Jackson, point guard.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Detroit Pistons: Getting back on track

After two straight visits, the Detroit Pistons return home with the mission to get back to winning ways and get out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference, where they have already been surpassed even by the Charlotte Hornets.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers: for the first places

After a couple of days off for the holidays, the Los Angeles Clippers return to action with the mission of getting the victory in a game that seems to be a must, especially considering that the fight for the top of the NBA Western Conference is very close and the difference is only a couple of games.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons match will be played at the Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA