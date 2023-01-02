Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: New York Knicks

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks of 1th January 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 4 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 4 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 3 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 3 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 3 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Mexico 3 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 4 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 3 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 4 pm: NBA League Pass

10:50 AMan hour ago
Photo: Phoenix Suns
Photo: Phoenix Suns
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Suns' probable lineup

Okogie

Craig

Ayton

Bridges

Chris Paul

10:40 AM2 hours ago

Suns' Situation

Because of a knee injury, Cameron Johnson will not be available to Monty Williams, who also has doubts about Cameron Payne, a foot injury, Devin Booker, a groin injury, and Landry Shamet, a hamstring injury.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Suns roster

F: Torrey Craig, Ish Wainright, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder

G-F: Damion Lee

G: Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Chris Paul, Duane Washington Jr., Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet

C: Jock Landale, Deandre Ayton

F-C: Dario Saric

Coach: Monty Williams

10:30 AM2 hours ago
Foto: New York Knicks
Photo: New York Knicks
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Probable Knicks lineup

Grimes

Randle

Mitchell Robinson

McBride

Quickley

10:20 AM2 hours ago

Knicks' Situation

Tom Thibodeau will be without Obi Toppin with a knee injury, Jalen Brunson with a hip injury, RJ Barrett with a finger injury, and Trevor Keels with a groin injury.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Knicks roster

F-G: Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett

F: Obi Toppin, Feron Hunt

G: Miles McBride, Trevor Keels, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono

G-F: Evan Fournier, Svi Mykhailiuk

C-F: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein

C: Jericho Sims

F-C:  Julius Randle

Técnico: Tom Thibodeau

10:10 AM2 hours ago

Latest Results

Toronto Raptors 113-104 Phoenix Suns 

Washington Wizards 127-102 Phoenix Suns 

Memphis Grizzlies 108-125 Phoenix Suns 

Denver Nuggets 128-125 Phoenix Suns 

Phoenix Suns 100-125 Memphis Grizzlies 

Phoenix Suns 110-113 Washington Wizards 

Phoenix Suns 130-104 Los Angeles Lakers 

Phoenix Suns 118-114 New Orleans Pelicans 

Los Angeles Clippers 95-111 Phoenix Suns 

Houston Rockets 111-97 Phoenix Suns 

New Orleans Pelicans 129-124 Phoenix Suns 

New Orleans Pelicans 128-117 Phoenix Suns 

Phoenix Suns 98-125 Boston Celtics 

Dallas Mavericks 130-111Phoenix Suns 

San Antonio Spurs 95-133 Phoenix Suns 

Phoenix Suns 121-122 Houston Rockets 

Phoenix Suns 132-113 Chicago Bulls 

Sacramento Kings 117-122 Phoenix Suns 

Phoenix Suns 113-112 Utah Jazz 

Phoenix Suns 108-102 Detroit Pistons 

10:05 AM2 hours ago

Suns

Phoenix Suns appear in the seventh position, also within the play-off standings, of the Western Conference. In 37 games, they have won 20 and lost 17.
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Latest Results

Houston Rockets 88-108 New York Knicks 

San Antonio Spurs 122-115 New York Knicks 

Dallas Mavericks 126-121 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 112-119 Philadelphia 76ers 

New York Knicks 117-118 Chicago Bulls 

New York Knicks 106-113 Toronto Raptors 

New York Knicks 132-94 Golden State Warriors 

Indiana Pacers 106-109 New York Knicks 

Chicago Bulls 91-114 New York Knicks 

Chicago Bulls 120-128 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 112-99 Sacramento Kings 

Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks 

New York Knicks 92-81 Cleveland Cavaliers 

New York Knicks 100-121 Dallas Mavericks 

New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 123-127 Memphis Grizzlies 

New York Knicks 129-132 Portland Trail Blazers 

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-129 New York Knicks 

9:55 AM2 hours ago

Knicks

New York Knicks are in seventh place, inside the play-in qualification zone. In 37 games played, the Knicks are 19 wins and 18 losses in the Eastern Conference.
9:50 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks live this Monday (1), at the Madison Square Garden at 3 pm ET, for the NBA.
9:45 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA