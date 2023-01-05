Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
Watch out for this Bulls player
DeMar DeRozan, forward. the experienced player is one of the key pieces of the Bulls, without a doubt his level of play is extraordinary and for the team to transcend this season depends a lot on the player's momentum, he currently averages 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists, the team is close to a Play-In spot and must prove that they deserve to be there.
Watch out for this Nets player
Kevin Durant, power forward, one of the most skilled players in the NBA, the previous season was not the best for the team, however he had MVP numbers, after overcoming a negative inertia, the player is having a great season and that has allowed the Nets to be looking for the leadership of the conference, currently averages: 29.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists, if he continues like this he will take the team far in the Playoffs.
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Nets All-Star Team
Irving, Simmons, O´Neale, Durant, Claxton.
Face to face
Bulls and Nets faced each other last season in a three-game series, Bulls won the first two games and Nets won the third to avoid going blank, now in a four-game series Bulls already won the first game and will look to win the second game of the series to make sure not to lose it, also in this duel they could break the good streak of Nets.
Bulls need the win
Chicago Bulls had complications at the beginning of this season and so far have not been able to fully recover, the NBA does not stop and teams must improve as they go, although there are still possibilities for all teams, the race is getting tighter even for a place in the Play-In, that is why the Chicago team must improve its record, as it is in the 11th position with a 16-21, the team knows that they need to add victories in the next weeks and thus work with a better margin, the team was in a great moment adding wins against important teams, but it was Cavaliers who ended that good streak by beating them in two consecutive occasions, the next weeks are complicated for Bulls and they will need to give their best effort to not fall in the table.
Brooklyn Nets grows stronger
Nets is returning to be a serious candidate in the Eastern conference, the team that last season had many internal problems have been overcoming them and after the departure of players and coach, the team looks more solid near the middle of the season, the team has managed to bring a great record in which has dominated both home and away, the team is in second place in the Eastern conference with a record of 25-12, Nets is the team with the longest active winning streak which is 12, undoubtedly the offense is doing a great job in getting victories with a lot of difference, their last game was against Spurs and it was a 139-103 victory, with the match against Bulls they will start a three-game winning streak away from home and the last of these will be against the leader of the Eastern conference in a duel for the leadership against Celtics.
An intense duel in the Eastern Conference
The Eastern Conference has several candidates to win the NBA title, no doubt the season is being very good and several records are being broken week by week, this time we have a great clash with Nets and Bulls as protagonists, a great duel considering the quality of players that both squads have, when teams with many stars face each other, the quality of the game is guaranteed.
