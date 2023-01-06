Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks of January 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Boston Celtics last lineup
The last five of Boston Celtics:
Blake Griffin, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown.
Blake Griffin, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown.
Dallas Mavericks last lineup
The last quintet of Dallas Mavericks:
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Christian Wood.
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Christian Wood.
Boston Celtics Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Jayson Tatum (#0), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 30.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is guard Marcus Smart (#36) who last season was awarded Defensive of the Year and this season has managed to average 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Jaylen Brown (#7) is the second most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his sixth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Boston Celtics in the tournament
The Boston Celtics have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 26 wins and 12 losses, they are in first place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they reached the NBA Finals, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors and their goal this year is to get back into the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on January 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the Boston Celtics lost 150-117 at the Paycom Center, earning their 26th tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Dallas Mavericks Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Luka Doncic (#77), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 34.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Christian Wood (#35) who this season has managed to average 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (#26) will be key to assisting, he had an excellent tournament last season and it is his eighth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 16.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
Dallas Mavericks in the tournament
The Dallas Mavericks have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 22 wins and 16 losses, and they are in fourth position in the Western Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on January 2 against the Houston Rockets, where the Dallas Mavericks won 111-106 at the Toyota Center, earning their twenty-second victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Thursday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The American Airlines Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, it is located in the city of Dallas, Texas. Since July 17, 2001, it is the home of the Dallas Mavericks, it cost 420 million dollars and has a capacity of 19,200 spectators.