Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Spurs player
Jacob Poetl, Center. Center of 27 years is playing an important role in the Spurs team, being one of the most experienced players, he has to make the rest of the team better, although his intervention making points is not the maximum, he is one of the top scorers of the San Antonio team, the team is in need of victories and must give the best of them to break the negative inertia.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jaylen Brown, shooting guard. With 26 years is being very relevant in the Celtics scheme, to aspire to win titles you need to have great players in all potions and this player is fulfilling with the team, currently averages: 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists, no doubt he is having a great season and is reflected with the team leading the East.
JB is just too quick 💨 pic.twitter.com/VVndJDQxy6— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 6, 2023
Spurs all-star roster
Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl.
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Face to face
Spurs can't find the win
San Antonio Spurs has been in big trouble this season and they are not finding the wins needed to compete for a Playoff spot, the team has been qualifying to Play-In in the last two seasons, but not having a big star consolidated the team has suffered, Spurs has a lot of young talent looking to make a name for themselves in the NBA, the Spurs have been known for the generation of great players, Recently that talent has not flourished as expected, an ideal scenario for the team was at least a place in the Play-In, but it seems that this will not be possible, Spurs is in the 14th position with a record of 12-26, very bad numbers to try to compete for the title, also prior to the duel against Celtics, they will face Pistons, certainly a complicated schedule.
Celtics cling to the lead
Boston Celtics has been showing a huge growth in search of a new championship, last season they were very close to the trophy, but Warriors broke their illusion in the finals, however the team left a sense of revenge and their goal for this season is to win the championship, the Boston team prior to the start of the season was placed as one of the favorites to win the trophy, Celtics have had a great season and that has placed them in the first position of the Eastern Conference, it would not be strange if one of the objectives was to improve that 51-31 record, Boston went through a negative streak, but when they overcame it they recovered the first place easily, currently with a 27-12 their place is not at risk, but they should not be confident because Bucks and Nets are close behind, Celtics are coming from a great victory against Mavericks with a 124-95 score.
Two conferences face an uneven duel
Celtics and Spurs will meet in a game that in appearance is very uneven, the leader of the Eastern Conference visits the penultimate place in the West, both with the mentality of taking the victory, undoubtedly a must-see NBA game for the quality of players that will be on the court, the show is never lacking in the NBA and this promises to be a game of many points.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the AT&T Center at 6:00 pm ET.