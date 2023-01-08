Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls Live Score in NBA Season 2023
What time is Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls of January 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls
The series has been even in the last five games between these two franchises with a balance of three wins for Utah to two for the Bulls, highlighting that the last Jazz visit they took the loss.
Chicago Bulls 114-107 Chicago Bulls, season 2022
Chicago Bulls 110-125 Utah Jazz, season 2022
Utah Jazz 99-107 Chicago Bulls, 2021 season
Chicago Bulls 106-113 Utah Jazz, season 2021
Utah Jazz 120-95 Chicago Bulls, 2021 season
Key player Chicago Bulls
He's having a similar season to last season, but DeMar DeRozan is still the most talented player on this roster and when he's on the court his presence is noticeable; the more contact he gets with the ball in the final yards will help the Bulls increase their offensive volume.
Key player Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen was being one of the important players for the Jazz, but in the last game against the Rockets he had his best game so far this season with 49 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist, which were more than important to get the win as visitors.
Last lineup Chicago Bulls
44 Patrick Williams, forward; 11 DeMar DeRozan, forward; 9 Nikola Vucevic, center; 8 Zach LaVine, point guard; 12 Ayo Dosunmu, point guard.
Last lineup Utah Jazz
23 Lauri Markkanen, small forward; 41 Kelly Olynyk, small forward; 8 Jarred Vanderblit, center; 00 Jordan Clarkson, point guard; 11 Mike Conley Jr, point guard.
Chicago Bulls: in limbo
The Chicago Bulls have not had a great season like last season, but they are fighting and will fight for the postseason despite the alternation of wins and losses, so this win could be key for them to advance in the final stretch.
Utah Jazz: to get back on track
After a more than promising start after all the changes in players they made at the beginning of the season, the Utah Jazz have been in a severe irregularity where they were placed in tenth place in the Western Conference, although they just won last Thursday by a score of 131-114 at home against the Houston Rockets.
The Kick-off
The Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls match will be played at the United Center, in Utah, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.