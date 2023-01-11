Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers live, as well as the latest information from Vivint Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers match live on TV and online?
The match Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers?
This is the start time of the Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers game on January 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (January 3rd)
Mexico: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Cleveland Cavaliers
One of the players to watch out for in Cleveland Cavaliers is Darius Garland, the 22-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 22 points.
Key player at Utah Jazz
One of the most outstanding players in Utah Jazz is Lauri Markkanen, the 25 years old player born in Finland comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 21 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last December 19, 2022 in the framework of the 2022-2023 NBA season, where Cleveland Cavaliers managed to win by a score of 122 points against Utah Jazz's 99.
The player who scored the most points for Cleveland Cavaliers in that game was Donovan Mitchell with 23, while the player who scored the most points for Utah Jazz in that game was Lauri Markkanen with 24.
History Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Utah Jazz, as of the last five games they have won three, while Cleveland Cavaliers have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Utah Jazz who has scored 595 points compared to 563 for Cleveland Cavaliers.
Actuality - Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers has had a good performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, as after playing 41 games, they won 26 and lost 15.
Chicago Bulls 102 - 103 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers 145 - 134 Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers 90 - 88 Phoenix Suns
Denver Nuggets 121 - 108 Cleveland Cavaliers
Phoenix Suns 98 - 112 Cleveland Cavaliers
Actuality - Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz has had a bad performance in the current NBA season, after playing 43 games, winning 20 and losing 23.
Utah Jazz 123 - 126 Miami Heat
Utah Jazz 115 - 117 Sacramento Kings
Houston Rockets 114 - 131 Utah Jazz
Chicago Bulls 126 - 118 Utah Jazz
Memphis Grizzlies 123 - 118 Utah Jazz
The match will be played at the Vivint Arena Stadium
The match between Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers will take place at the Vivint Arena Stadium in Salt Lake City (United States), the stadium is where the Utah Jazz team plays its home games, it was built in 1991 and has a capacity for approximately 19,900 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
