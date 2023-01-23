Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors of January 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 2:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brooklyn Nets last lineup
Brooklyn Nets Ultimate Quintet:
Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton.
Golden State Warriors last lineup
The last quintet of Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First power forward Kevin Durant (#7), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who this season has managed to average 11.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Kyrie Irving (#11) will be key to assisting, he is considered the best player on the team and averages 26 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets in the tournament
The Brooklyn Nets had a good start to the regular season, with 28 wins and 17 losses, establishing themselves in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on January 20 against the Utah Jazz, where the Brooklyn Nets won 117-106 at Vivint Arena and thus the Brooklyn Nets got another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First point guard Stephen Curry (#30), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The current NBA champions started the tournament very well by winning their first game of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes for the championship. They had a regular start to the 2022-2023 season, with 23 wins and 23 losses, they are in sixth place in the Western Conference. Last season they were the NBA champions and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on January 20 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Warriors won 120-114 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for their twenty-third victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Chase Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, it is located in the city of San Francisco, California. Since September 6, 2019, it is the home of the Golden State Warriors, it cost 140 million dollars and has a capacity of 18,064 spectators.