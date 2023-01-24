Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets game on TV and in real time?
HORNETS' LAST GAME:
JAZZ'S LAST GAME:
CHARLOTTE HORNETS:
In the game, the North Carolina franchise won 122-117, hitting 50% of its shots from the field and shooting 25% from three-point range. The Hornets' standouts in the game were Terry Rozier with 26 points, two rebounds, six assists, and two steals, Mason Plumlee with 17 points, nine rebounds, and three steals, and P.J. Washington with 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, and three blocks. The Charlotte Hornets must rely on Gordon Hayward for Saturday's game, while LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin are doubts.
UTAH JAZZ:
In the last game against the Clippers, at home, the Salt Lake City organization won by the score of 126-103, hitting 51.7 percent of their shots from the field and having a great accuracy of 59.4 percent on three-point attempts. Individually, the Jazz's best players were Lauri Markkanen, with a double-double of 34 points and 12 rebounds, as well as two rebounds, and Mike Conley, responsible for 17 points, four rebounds and nine assists. Freshman Walker Kessler was also good, responsible for a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, with three assists and two blocks. The Utah Jazz are still without Kelly Olynyk for Friday's game.
DIRECT CONFRONTATIONS AND PREVIOUS RESULTS
DIVISIONS:
- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.
- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.
- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.
- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.
- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.
- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
TIME AND PLACE!
The ball starts rolling for the Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET at EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NBA East-West Conference round
Date: January 23, 2022
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Venue: EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Broadcast: NBA League Pass