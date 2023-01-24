Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

5:00 PM2 hours ago

4:55 PM2 hours ago

When is the Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Utah Jazz x Charlotte Hornets will start at 10 pm ET, being played at EnergySolutions Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah, valid for the NBA round. The duel will be broadcasted by the streaming service NBA League Pass and on YouTube from TNT Sports Brazil.
4:50 PM2 hours ago

HORNETS' LAST GAME:

Unlike the Jazz, the Hornets won the previous game they played. The ball went up on Saturday (21), against the Atlanta Hawks and the game ended better for the visitors, who won 122-118. The Hawks started off losing the first two quarters, but turned the game around in the last two and came out with another NBA victory.
Photo: Divulgation / NBA

 

4:45 PM2 hours ago

JAZZ'S LAST GAME:

On Friday (20), the Utah Jazz were defeated at home by the Brooklyn Nets by the score of 117-106. The team could only develop its game in the second quarter, losing the rest of the periods. The ball also went up at the EnergySolutions Arena, the same venue as the match against the Hornets.

4:40 PM2 hours ago

CHARLOTTE HORNETS:

Coach Steve Clifford's Hornets, meanwhile, are in the second-last place in the East with 12 wins and 34 losses. The team has lost eight of its last ten games, but is coming off a recent victory over the Houston Rockets, away from home.

In the game, the North Carolina franchise won 122-117, hitting 50% of its shots from the field and shooting 25% from three-point range. The Hornets' standouts in the game were Terry Rozier with 26 points, two rebounds, six assists, and two steals, Mason Plumlee with 17 points, nine rebounds, and three steals, and P.J. Washington with 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, and three blocks. The Charlotte Hornets must rely on Gordon Hayward for Saturday's game, while LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin are doubts.

4:35 PM2 hours ago

UTAH JAZZ:

Coach Will Hardy's Jazz have 24 wins and 24 losses at this point. The franchise's 50 percent record so far leaves the organization still in sixth place in the West. But despite this, the current run is erratic, with five wins and five losses, including a two-game winning streak over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers at this point.

In the last game against the Clippers, at home, the Salt Lake City organization won by the score of 126-103, hitting 51.7 percent of their shots from the field and having a great accuracy of 59.4 percent on three-point attempts. Individually, the Jazz's best players were Lauri Markkanen, with a double-double of 34 points and 12 rebounds, as well as two rebounds, and Mike Conley, responsible for 17 points, four rebounds and nine assists. Freshman Walker Kessler was also good, responsible for a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, with three assists and two blocks. The Utah Jazz are still without Kelly Olynyk for Friday's game.

4:30 PM2 hours ago

DIRECT CONFRONTATIONS AND PREVIOUS RESULTS

The teams have played 32 games, with Utah winning 24 times and Charlotte winning 8. When making a prediction for Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets, it is worth noting that the last five meetings of the six have ended in Utah's favor.
4:25 PM2 hours ago

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses should also take into consideration as divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective times are as follows:
  • Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.
  • Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.
  • Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.
  • Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.
  • Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.
  • Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
4:20 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

4:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets live game

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA matchup between Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets. Both teams face each other in different NBA conferences. On one side, the Jazz are surprisingly 8th in the West and fighting for a playoff spot, the Hornets are second to last in the East, with 12 wins and 34 losses. The match is scheduled to take place at 10 pm ET, at the EnergySolutions Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Follow everything about the duel between the Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
